Cradle Kalamazoo’s search for New Executive Director

Nonprofit Executive Search Firm KEES has been exclusively retained by Cradle Kalamazoo for the Executive Director search.KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Cradle Kalamazoo has retained KEES, an executive search firm for nonprofits, as its partner in the search for an experienced and accomplished Executive Director. The role also serves as the Vice President of Community Health for YWCA Kalamazoo.
The Executive Director of Cradle Kalamazoo provides strategic oversight and leadership in addressing the root causes of health inequities that affect infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. As the primary champion and face of the Initiative, the Executive Director will represent the tangible impact of Cradle in the community. Reporting to the YWCA CEO and the Governance Chairs of Cradle, they will build on the existing relationship and resources and strengthen the Initiative’s work, continually advocating for the purposes and goals of Cradle.
Under the Maternal Child Health strategic focus area of YWCA Kalamazoo, the Executive Director will supervise and guide a team comprised of four Coordinators (Public Health, Health Equity, Community Health, and overall Project), along with the WISH team (Women and Infant Supportive Health), with a grant-funded budget of approximately $1.2M and implement the 2023 strategic plan.
For more information on this leadership opportunity, please read the full Opportunity Guide here: https://bit.ly/ED-and-VP-Cradle-Kalamazoo-YWCA
Cradle Kalamazoo seeks an impact-driven individual, who understands the inequities and disparities that exist in public health and is driven for change, particularly for black infants and their mothers. The successful candidate will be detail-oriented, possess stellar communication skills, and be able to communicate with key stakeholders and partners. They must embody a passion for the mission and be a proactive advocate for the Initiative.
This search is being managed by Randi Blasutti and Heather Eddy of KEES. Questions and confidential inquiries may be addressed directly to rblasutti@kees2success.com.
About the Partners
CRADLE KALAMAZOO
Cradle Kalamazoo (Cradle), a multi-agency community initiative housed within YWCA Kalamazoo, aims to identify, and implement evidence-based and holistic interventions in order to reduce infant death and promote respect for families, women, and their children. Operating with a Collective Impact model, Cradle conveys key partner agencies, voices, and experts, using a structured form of collaboration to improve birth outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.cradlekalamazoo.com.
KEES
KEES (formerly Alford Executive Search) is a nonprofit executive search firm that builds diverse teams with dynamic leaders in the nonprofit and public sectors. A woman owned and operated firm, KEES offers a full array of non-profit consulting services, including executive search, leadership development, interim staffing, and human resources support. For more information, please visit www.kees2success.com.
