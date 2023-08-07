Nathaniel “Stone” Jones Publishes Second in a Series, “Spiritual Chess: The Rapture of the Church”
“Spiritual Chess” is the ultimate battle in spiritual warfarePHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathaniel “Stone” Jones is thrilled to announce the release of “Spiritual Chess: The Rapture of the Church,” a follow-up to his popular first book, “Spiritual Chess: Bible Prophecy, Spiritual Warfare, Dispensationalism.”
The new e-book, according to Jones, reveals that throughout the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, over 2,500 prophecies have been predicted and most of them have been fulfilled already. It is prophesied that God is preparing an eternal kingdom in heaven, “New Jerusalem,” for his children. “That applies to anyone and everyone from any country, whether Jew or Gentile, who have accepted the Lord’s free offer of salvation during the 2,000 years of the Grace or Church Age, in which we now live,” he said.
In the new book, “we anticipate the awe-inspiring concept of the Rapture of the Church, a beacon of hope that ignites our hearts with expectation,” Jones said. “As we contemplate this divine event, we are reminded of the eternal promise that awaits those who embrace their faith and remain steadfast until the end.”
The foundation of the concept of “Spiritual Chess” focuses mainly on four components: Spiritual Warfare, Bible Prophecy, Dispensationalism and the “Rapture of the Church.” “Spiritual warfare describes the trials and tribulations we experience in life in the spiritual realm, compared to those in the physical or secular realm, as represented by the board game called chess,” explained Jones.
His first book, “Never Give Up: The Mandate of Stone Jones” is a compelling story about his life. Jones’ secular journey through life began in Philadelphia as the sixth oldest of 14 children in the Jones family. He was driven early in life to succeed and was the first in the family to graduate from college.
During a search for a deeper understanding of life, Jones overcame all odds by placing his trust in God. Once he allowed Him to become the driving force in his life, everything else started falling in place.
That led Jones to coin the phrase “Spiritual Chess” and put into writing what he had learned about the spirit world. Thoroughly examining the subjects of spiritual warfare, Bible prophecy and dispensationalism led him to acknowledge that the greatest event in the history of mankind, the “Rapture of the Church,” is about to take place shortly. That will immediately be followed by the most devastating period in our history, the “Great Tribulation.” And that is the culmination of what the author wants to share.
