Exclusive Collections of Top Luxury Designers at Aashni + Co.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aashni & Co is a pioneered house of elite designers that brings you a selection of splendor styles and ethnic wear. This season celebrate your flair with the most exclusive collection of top Indian designers at Aashni & Co’s Digital Trunk Show. Get ready to find some of the most extraordinary assortments of luxury clothing and accessories for both men and women.
Explore magnificently designed lehengas, anarkalis, sharara sets, sarees, bandi sets, and kurtas, which are delicately crafted by the finest designers, including Osaa by Adarsh, Itrh, Sulakshana Monga, Premya by Manishii, Papa Don’t Preach, Zevar by Geeta, Maisara, Label Crestili, Tisa and more. At your one-stop fashion destination, Aashni & Co, find high-end couture and accessories for yourself and your loved ones.
Add a zest of glamour and extravaganza to your closet with these wide ranges of occasional wear. Aashni & Co caters to the quintessential needs of modern women and men who want to make a captivating entrance at special occasions like weddings, receptions, after-parties, cocktail events, and other grandiose occasions.
To all fashion aficionados, don’t wait up; shop your heart out at the Aashni & Co’s Digital Trunk Show of the season, starting from 21st June to 5th July 2023, at the multi-designer store, Aashni & Co.
Bhavna Darira
Explore magnificently designed lehengas, anarkalis, sharara sets, sarees, bandi sets, and kurtas, which are delicately crafted by the finest designers, including Osaa by Adarsh, Itrh, Sulakshana Monga, Premya by Manishii, Papa Don’t Preach, Zevar by Geeta, Maisara, Label Crestili, Tisa and more. At your one-stop fashion destination, Aashni & Co, find high-end couture and accessories for yourself and your loved ones.
Add a zest of glamour and extravaganza to your closet with these wide ranges of occasional wear. Aashni & Co caters to the quintessential needs of modern women and men who want to make a captivating entrance at special occasions like weddings, receptions, after-parties, cocktail events, and other grandiose occasions.
To all fashion aficionados, don’t wait up; shop your heart out at the Aashni & Co’s Digital Trunk Show of the season, starting from 21st June to 5th July 2023, at the multi-designer store, Aashni & Co.
Bhavna Darira
Aashni & Co
+44 7557 289871
bhavna@aashniandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram