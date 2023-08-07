Saudi Arabia Soft Drinks Market is Estimated to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 21,026.3 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia soft drinks market generated a revenue of US$ 12,649 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 21,026.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
In Saudi Arabia, selling soft drinks from specific establishments is partially prohibited, and advertising energy drinks is illegal. For instance, the Ministry of Education has outlawed soft drinks in all Saudi Arabian schools due to their inability to adhere to health standards. Despite this, the country’s booming demand for soft drinks is likely to continue, supported by factors such as a hot temperature, a lack of alcoholic beverage options, and a sizable youth market that is drawn to products with a Western aesthetic.
Saudi Arabia's soft drink market will experience significant expansion during the forecast period. The rising consumer preference for alcohol-free beverages as a component of upholding a healthy lifestyle will drive market expansion. Saudi Arabia already ranks among the top 10 markets for non-alcoholic beer, which is supplemented in the nation by the widespread use of malt beverages, which are soft drinks made with malt as opposed to non-alcoholic beer.
In Saudi Arabia, 43% of adults who consumed sweetened soft drinks did so on a regular basis and consumed one can (330 mL) or more each time. This result confirms that Saudi Arabia is the Middle East region's top consumer of soft drinks. This usage proved that the affordability and accessibility of soft drinks were substantially related to an increased frequency of consumption.
Since Islamic law restricts their production, distribution, and use, it is against the law to consume alcoholic beverages in this nation. Sharia law forbids Muslims from consuming alcohol, which is encouraging the use of soft drinks and is likely to further support the growth of the market.
Consumers Majorly Prefer Non-Carbonated Drinks
In terms of product type, non-carbonated beverages dominate the Saudi Arabian soft drink market. In 2022, non-carbonated beverages generated more than 46.7% of the market revenue share. The rising consumer preference for healthier beverage options and the need for substitutes for carbonated soft drinks are factors that contribute to this segment's appeal. Non-carbonated beverages are healthier than carbonated ones since they do not go through the carbonation process. In order to prevent spoiling during the production process, these drinks are pasteurized.
Fruit Flavors are Gaining Popularity Among Consumers
Fruit flavors accounted for more than 37% of the market share in 2022. This is due to their natural and energizing flavors that inspire a feeling of vigor and enjoyment. Soft drinks with intense fruit flavors, such as those from citrus, berries, tropical, and exotic fruit kinds, are becoming more and more popular among Saudi Arabian consumers. To meet consumer tastes and expand their product options, soft drink producers have responded to this trend by launching a variety of beverages with fruit flavors.
Soft Drinks Manufacturers' Major Target Audience is Adults
The adult segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and hold over 46% of the market's revenue in 2022. This can be due to the rising number of young adults, their shifting lifestyles, and rising disposable money. The census puts the population of Saudi Arabia at 32.2 million, with 63% of the population under the age of 30. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's consumer spending increased, rising from 377979 SAR Million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 389505 SAR Million in the first quarter of 2023.
Top 4 Players Capture More Than 40% of Market Revenue Share
The top 4 players in Saudi Arabia soft drinks market are Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, PepsiCo, Al Jomaih Bottling Plants, and Al Jomaih Bottling Plants. The leading competitors are achieving considerable growth in the non-alcoholic drinks market in Saudi Arabia thanks to new product developments and a rising number of collaborations.
The largest pillar supporting the non-alcoholic beverage industry is soft drinks. The two major companies in the space, PepsiCo and Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company are mostly soft drink producers. Regional bottlers that license their brands for distribution in particular regions and international brand players who primarily concentrate on product development and marketing make up the segment's business landscape. In terms of strategy, the market has seen a move toward operational simplification as well as a search for unique items that could fit a niche.
Prominent Companies
• Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company
• Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co.
• Al Jomaih Bottling Plants
• National Beverages Company
• Al-Amoudi Beverages Industries
• Saudi Industrial Beverages Company (SIBC)
• Abdullah Al-Othaim Market Company
• Almarai Company
• Al Safi Danone Company
• PepsiCo
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Saudi Arabia soft drink market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Flavor Varieties, Target Audience, Packaging Type, and Distribution Channel.
By Product Type
• Carbonated
• Non-Carbonated
o Fruit Juices
o Flavored Drinks
o Hot drinks (tea & coffee)
• Functional Beverages
o Functional Water
o Sports Drinks
By Flavor varieties
• Cola Flavors
• Citrus Flavors
• Fruit Flavors (Other than Citrus Fruits)
• Others
By Target Audience
• Adults
• Children and Teens
• Health-Conscious Consumers
By Packaging Type
• Cans
• Bottles
• Tetra Pak or Cartons
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Wholesalers
o Retail Stores
o Specialty Stores
• Online
