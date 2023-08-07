Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hotel And other travel accommodation market size is predicted to reach $1049.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The growth in the hotel And other travel accommodation market is due to the increasing use of social media and access to mass media. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hotel And other travel accommodation market share. Major players in the hotel And other travel accommodation market include Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Rewe Group, Ctrip.Com International Ltd., Intercontinental, Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Segments

• By Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

• By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Other Mode Of Booking

• By Application: Tourist Accomodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global hotel And other travel accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A hotel or other travel accommodation refers to a location where legitimate travelers may get food or shelter as long as they have the means to pay for it and are in good enough health to be accepted. Accommodation is a group of rooms or a building in which someone may live or stay and is essential for any tourists who want to travel to another destination or on a trip because you will always need a place to stay such as hotels, caravan parks, camp sites, and so on.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

