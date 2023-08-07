Denby Campervans Extends Summer Saver Until The End of August 2023
Denby Campervans has announced an extension to their Summer Saver offer, stretching it for another thirty days.LEEK, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denby Campervans has announced the extension of its Summer Saver deal, which was originally scheduled to end on the 31st of July, 2023. Now, customers have an extra month to take advantage of the offer. During the Summer Saver period, customers can opt to upgrade any of the company’s Ready to Drive or Ready to Customise vans with fitments such as wind out awning, styling side bars, oven grill or microwave and 20” wheel upgrade. Converted stock can be upgrade to an oven grill or microwave.
According to the company the decision to extend the promotion comes as a result of the overwhelming interest shown by a large number of people, and Denby Campervans aims to help everyone save money on their next campervan purchase.
Readers can learn more about the Summer Saver by visiting Denby Campervans at https://www.denbycampervans.com/vans/summer-saver/
“Denby Campervan's Summer Saver deal is a brilliant opportunity for anyone looking to purchase a campervan and still make the most of the summer season. For a limited time, you can save thousands of pounds on your dream van and take advantage of Denby's speedy customisation process to get you out on the open road before summer's end.” – Emma Brown, General Manager at Denby Campervans.
She added, “Our Summer Saver vans feature grills and ovens along with all the other necessities for camping in comfort and style. Plus, you'll enjoy Denby's stellar customer service as we walk you through selecting additional features and finishes to custom-fit your van to your travel needs and style. Take your adventures to new heights this summer with incredible savings from Denby. Summer Saver is the perfect opportunity to turn your road trip dreams into a reality. Don't miss out on big savings and even bigger adventures.”
About Denby Campervans
Now for more than 16 years, Denby Campervans in Staffordshire has provided luxurious Volkswagen Transporter conversions. Recently transitioning to an employee-owned company, they take great pride in delivering custom-made dream campervans, adhering to the highest standards. Today with an extensive selection of ready-to-drive away and custom-built VW T6 & T6.1 Transporters available on-site, Denby Campervans stands as one of the leading producers of top-quality campervans in the UK.
