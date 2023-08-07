Fresh Dog Food Market is Expected to Exceed at a Revenue of US$ 33.3 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fresh dog food market generated a revenue of US$ 21.6 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 33.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Consumers' increasing inclination to adopt dogs as pets and growing health worries about them is likely to fuel demand for the fresh dog food market. Pet owners rising awareness about the consumption of nutrient-rich food for pet dogs has been linked to improvements in their general digestion and performance, which is also likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the National Library of Medicine claims that fresh food broadens the bacterial composition of dogs' skin and increases the diversity of their microbiomes. According to the findings, dogs eating a fresh meal had higher levels of alpha variety than dogs eating dry food. Dogs fed fresh food also had higher percentages of Staphylococcus and lower percentages of Porphyromonas and Corynebacterium, which protect them from environmental hazards.
The market is expanding owing to the continually rising number of dogs kept as pets worldwide. In 2021, the estimated number of pet dogs worldwide was about 471 million. As a result, dog owners are paying more attention to their dog's diet and are spending more on their food quality in terms of nutrition and balance. For instance, American pet owners spend US$ 500 to US$ 700 annually on dog food on average. Sales of pet food are expected to increase further, with the health and fresh choices market segment expected to account for US$ 6 billion in sales in the United States by 2030, or 11% of the total market.
The fresh pet food products that are sold on the international market differ. In order to combat this similarity bias, producers have been compelled to integrate multi-functional and creative components in their products, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. Thus, various companies in the market are producing customized and healthy fresh dog food. For instance, in March 2023, Freshpet and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. announced an innovative partnership to produce and deliver fresh, customized subscription meal plans directly to pet parents’ doors. Available exclusively on Petco’s website, Freshpet Custom Meals are crafted for optimal nutrition by veterinary nutritionists for dogs.
Puppy is the Major Consumer of Fresh Dog Food
In 2022, the puppy segment dominated the global market, capturing a revenue share of 57%. This dominance can be due to the fact that pups have high nutritional needs and that pet owners are aware that feeding their animals high-quality fresh food from an early age will improve their health as adults. As a result, several companies have started a subscription-based delivery system for delivering fresh dog food to owners' doorsteps. For instance, in August 2023, with its most recent product, the dog food subscription service The Pets Table, Hello Fresh has created waves in the food sector. The Pets Table subscription emphasizes a dedication to providing top-notch, nutrient-dense options for canine friends by promising to send "human-grade" meals. The launch of the new pet subscription shows increased demand for fresh pet meals among consumers as Hello Fresh broadens its product line beyond its well-known meal packages.
Pet Specialty Stores and Clinics Generates Major Sales
In 2022, the pet specialty shops and clinics segment generated about 40% of the market share. This dominance can be due to the availability of a wide range of products. In addition, the availability of knowledgeable employees who can make recommendations on pet nutrition further increases the demand for these stores. Fresh foods have a limited shelf life, which is why people prefer to buy them from stores that restock their shelves frequently.
The significance of this distribution channel is also owing to the expansion of the pet specialty retail industry, which is being fueled by increased pet ownership rates and the trend toward humanizing pets. More stores meant more sales. For instance, Freshpet's sales totaled US$16 million in 2010. By January 2023, that amount had increased 277%, to more than US$ 575 million.
North America Capturing More Than 36% of Fresh Dog Food Market Revenue Share
North America dominated the global market with more than 36% of the revenue share. There are a number of reasons that contribute to this market dominance. Dogs are the most widely adopted pets in North America, especially in the United States, where adoption rates are high. For instance, about 54% of American households have at least one dog. Additionally, roughly 70% of all homes in America have a pet. At least 63 million people own dogs.
Due to the huge number of dogs owned, there is a significant demand for high-quality dog food, and consumers are willing to pay more to give their pets healthy, freshly prepared meals. In 2022, Americans spent US$ 136.8 billion on their pets, up 10.68% from 2021 ($123.6 billion). Thus, this will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Freshpet, NomNomNow, The Farmer's Dog, and Ollie are the prominent companies witnessing huge popularity among end-users. In order to grow their consumer base and revenue in the near future, these market players are tempted to use cutting-edge technologies and new marketing tactics. Additionally, as a part of their strategic ambitions, businesses are engaging in mergers and acquisitions.
The Farmer's Dog sells freshly prepared, human-grade food that technically pet owners could eat as well. The business claims that it never makes use of "feed-grade ingredients" and that all of its ingredients are ethically acquired from nearby farms. Pet owners never have to handle uncooked food since it is prepared at low temperatures.
NomNomNow provides freshly prepared, nutritious meals for dogs. Nom Nom has a veterinary nutritionist that ensures the recipes are formulated based on AAFCO standards, which are the industry standard for pet food.
List of Prominent Players
• Freshpet
• JustFoodForDogs
• NomNomNow
• Whitebridge Pet
• The Farmer's Dog
• Evermore
• Market Fresh Pet Foods
• Ollie
• PetPlate
• Grocery Pup
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global fresh dog food market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
• Puppies Dog Food
• Adult Dog Food
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarket/Hypermarket
• Pet Specialty Stores & Clinics
• Convenience Stores
• Others
By Region
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o Korea
o Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Turkey
o Egypt
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
