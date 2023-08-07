Possible measles exposure in the greater St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health have been notified of an internationally-imported confirmed case of measles. The departments are waiting for the completion of tests to determine the strain of disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials from all three agencies are working to notify individuals who may have been exposed to measles. Today’s public notification is intended to alert the public so all are aware of the symptoms of measles, and know to reach out to their physician if symptoms, specifically a rash, is experienced. Rashes usually begin as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

People who may have been exposed to measles should contact their health care provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a fever and/or rash as described. Those who have been exposed to measles and have symptoms, you should NOT go to any health care facility without calling first.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of their customers, the following locations below are being fully cooperative in identifying individuals who may have been exposed.

Known times and location of possible exposure are:

GYM: Fitness Edge (10571 Old Olive Street Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

07/21: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

07/24: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

URGENT CARE: Total Access Urgent Care (2138 1st Capitol Dr., St Charles, MO 63301)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 5-9 p.m.

HOSPITAL: Emergency Department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters (10 Hospital Dr., St Peters, MO 63376)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly-contagious, acute viral illness that is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Patients are considered to be contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. Individuals can check with their health care provider to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines.

The symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Measles typically begins with:

A high fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to appear.

It is strongly suggested that health care providers have patients isolate who are suspected of having measles and immediately report suspected cases to the local public health agency or to DHSS at (573) 751-6113 or (800) 392-0272 outside normal business hours. For more information about measles go to https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

Residents with questions should contact their local health department. St. Louis County residents may discuss their immunization status and request a measles immunity test by calling the St. Louis Department of Public Health at 314-615-1630 during regular business hours and 314-615-7677 after business hours.

To contact the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, call (636) 949-7319.