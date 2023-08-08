Accenture Former EU Managing Director Holger Mai Joins ConnectiviTree Advisory Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Accenture Europe Managing Director Holger Mai, an industry veteran who has held senior positions with multiple international firms including Accenture, Nokia, Siemens, Nortel and HPE joins the ConnectiviTree Advisory Council. In his most recent role as Managing Director at Accenture, Holger headed Accenture’s European Data and AI practice, and held the COO position for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Holger also led Accenture’s Centre of Excellence for AI and served as the go-to-market leader for Data and AI. He consistently achieved strong double-digit revenue growth rates and grew the Accenture DACH practice revenue from instigation to over a billion € annually. He has also personally led multiple large-scale transformation projects with global enterprise clients.
ConnectiviTree is building its pan-European network, called CTree Rootnet, initially consisting of approximately 180 POPs with the vast majority primarily located in Europe supplemented by key international locations. This network will rely on the ConnectiviTree highly automated self-service on-demand software solution, called CTree Plaza, that will offer wavelength, spectrum and ethernet services to large enterprises globally, as one-stop-shop via their service provider channel partners. ConnectiviTree is also expanding the coverage of RootNet by partnering with other carriers by building out the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Partner Network. By joining the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network, regional service providers are enabled to offer services globally, supported by open API integration of their network with CTree Rootnet and CTree Plaza.
In January 2023, the company announced a long-term partnership with Global Connect, a Denmark-based service provider. In April 2023, ConnectiviTree announced a partnership with Fiber Telecom Italy and in May with Eurofiber, a provider of open digital infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. Most recently Windstream Wholesale was added to the Partner network, which is a strong US member to the intended Alliance. More partner announcements to come.
“Enterprises have largely digitized their critical business processes and AI is dramatically changing the volume of data being generated, stated Holger Mai. Both trends require global connectivity - on demand availability with, the highest performance, and full redundancy. There is no single provider available in the market today who can provide these essential capabilities. The ConnectiviTree greenfield network, their software combined with their Global Alliance will be huge benefit for every enterprise.”
ConnectiviTree’s CEO, Paul Cox, said: ‘I am really excited to have Holger Mai join our ConnectiviTree Advisory Council. Holger’s Enterprise business and consulting experience across multiple industries is key in the shaping our value proposition for our targeted Enterprise verticals as we continue to develop large scale business opportunities for our channel and Global Alliance partners. Holger’s AI and data expertise will support our data and AI embedded insights generation from operational data, improving and widening our products improving our internal decision-making processes.”
About ConnectiviTree Corp.
ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree’s network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025.
www.connectivitree.com
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.
