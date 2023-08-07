MUSLIM SOUL - The Heart of Islam: A New Multilingual Platform for Islamic Teachings by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams
MUSLIM SOUL - The Heart of Islam: A New Multilingual Platform for Islamic Teachings, connecting the Souls with ALLAH
"MUSLIM SOUL is not just a platform; it's a spiritual journey towards enlightenment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSLIM SOUL - The Heart of Islam: A New Multilingual Platform for Islamic Teachings
— Join, Learn and Share the Knowledge
Launching an educational platform dedicated to dispelling misunderstandings and fostering mutual respect and understanding through the teachings of Islam.
We are proud to announce the launch of MUSLIM SOUL - The Heart of Islam (https://www.muslimsoul.org), a new multi-language platform devoted to sharing the beautiful teachings of Islam. Guided by the teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith, MUSLIM SOUL aims to provide in-depth explanations, enabling followers to embody the true essence of Islam.
Our mission is to illuminate the core of Islam, address queries about the faith, and provide satisfying and logically sound answers based on its foundations. Content ranges from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his esteemed companions to the lessons imparted by the Quran and other vital aspects associated with Islam.
Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams, the founder of MUSLIM SOUL, stated, "In an era characterized by misinformation and misunderstanding, we are committed to sharing the teachings of Allah and His Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), upholding the Quran, Sunnah, and Hadith against any form of innovation or fitna."
Among the unique features of MUSLIM SOUL is a step-by-step Qaida lesson structure designed in text and videos to prepare individuals to recite The Holy Quran correctly with translation. The platform also showcases Hadiths from Sahih Bukhari, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the wisdom of Islamic teachings.
Prayer Time, How to Pray Namaz, Daily Dua & Dhikr, Emotion, Allah’s 99 names, Prophets Stories, and Sign of Allah - makes this platform unique and unparalleled.
FREE LIVE MAKTAB is a revolutionary platform designed for language enthusiasts and Quran lovers worldwide, guided by seasoned scholars fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, and English to provide an unparalleled educational experience. Join MUSLIM SOUL today.
MUSLIM SOUL encourages exploration and research through its extensive database to help followers uncover their divine purpose and truly comprehend the benevolent Creator, the Supreme Allah. Visitors can subscribe with their email addresses to stay updated on new topics, discussions, and books.
This initiative is part of the Sadaqatul Jariyah Project. By sharing this platform with loved ones, users can extend their networks and reap the blessings of Sadaqatul Jariyah, with rewards destined to follow every word recited from referred links.
"MUSLIM SOUL is not just a platform; it's a spiritual journey towards enlightenment. We invite everyone to embark on this journey and spread the divine word.
