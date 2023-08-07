Azerbaijan: EU calls for release of detained activist

The EU has called on the Azerbaijani government to ensure the immediate release of detained scholar and activist Gubad Ibadoglu.

“EU foreign affairs and security policy officials met with relatives of well-known scientist and activist Gubad Ibadoglu, who was detained on suspicious charges. We are concerned that his health is deteriorating,” EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on 4 August.

“The EU once again calls on the Azerbaijani government to ensure the availability of medicines and immediate release.”

