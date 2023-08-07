Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,850 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan: EU calls for release of detained activist

The EU has called on the Azerbaijani government to ensure the immediate release of detained scholar and activist Gubad Ibadoglu.

“EU foreign affairs and security policy officials met with relatives of well-known scientist and activist Gubad Ibadoglu, who was detained on suspicious charges. We are concerned that his health is deteriorating,” EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on 4 August.

“The EU once again calls on the Azerbaijani government to ensure the availability of medicines and immediate release.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Azerbaijan: EU calls for release of detained activist

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more