20 new projects to build capacities for 107 organisations in Ukraine under Erasmus+ Programme

Twenty projects involving 58 universities and other organisations from Ukraine have been selected for funding under the European Union Erasmus+ Programme for Capacity Building in the Field of Higher Education Action. In total, 159 projects were selected for funding. Ukraine has the biggest number of projects in the Eastern Partnership Region and is among the top eight participating countries of the programme. 

The 20 selected projects are concentrated on modernisation of educational programmes in energy efficiency, legal education, political sciences, foreign languages, education for peace, green jobs and digital skills for the building sector. They focus on strengthening cooperation between business and higher education, building resilient higher education to respond and manage societal crises, inclusiveness, sustainability and internationalisation, as well as service-learning for Ukraine’s recovery. Several projects are devoted to the digital transformation. 

The European Commission has also provided a special window for Ukraine to fund a structural project to support the establishment of a digital ecosystem to respond to the martial law challenges faced by the higher education system. As a result, the DigiUni project partnership has been selected for the development of the Open University to support Ukrainian students in Ukraine and abroad as well as international students with a €5 million grant.

All the projects will contribute to the higher education reforms in Ukraine based on the innovations, best practices and experience of the partners from the EU Member States Universities.

