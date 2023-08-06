The President of Uzbekistan attends the Ashgabat Summit

UZBEKISTAN, August 6 - On August 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the Trilateral Summit chaired by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, issues of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation on the rational use of water resources, developing the energy sector, and building up transport and logistics potential were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for organizing the summit at a high level and hospitality and also thanked the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to hold the event.

It was emphasized that the general policy of openness, unity, and cohesion of the region’s countries brings actual results. The scale of trade operations and cooperative transactions has increased, including in industries, agriculture, energy, and logistics. Interregional contacts, cultural and humanitarian exchanges have expanded.

The practical activity of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted. It was stated that thanks to a common understanding, mutually acceptable decisions are being made on the current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

Focusing on new challenges, the President of Uzbekistan stressed the need for a joint search for adequate and deeply thought-out answers.

This is especially important in the context of the growing water shortage in the region, which has become acute in recent years.

It was proposed to intensify cooperation in such areas as the introduction of advanced water-saving technologies and the modernization of irrigation systems, the digitalization of water management processes, and the joint development of infrastructure for collecting and storing mudflow and flood waters.

“In these issues, it is necessary to use the full potential of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, as well as cooperation through partner organizations and structures, such as the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank”, the President of Uzbekistan said.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that close, fruitful interaction has been established between the countries of Central Asia in the energy sector, including in the supplies and transit of energy carriers.

Taking into account the general plans for the transition to a green economy, joint implementation of hydro and thermal energy projects has been initiated.

Special attention is paid to joining efforts to create an integrated transport infrastructure. The Leader of Uzbekistan expressed the opinion that the development of the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran corridor and the active use of the potential of the Trans-Caspian route will increase the attractiveness of Central Asia as a transit center for international corridors East-West and North-South.

To this end, it was proposed to jointly create favorable conditions for international carriers, accelerate digitalization and increase the throughput of checkpoints.

The importance of coordination of efforts and mutual support of initiatives put forward by the region’s countries on the leading international platform – within the framework of the United Nations was noted.

Following his speech, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan intends to continue to support the initiatives put forward to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Central Asian region.

Source: UzA