BEST Express Malaysia Awarded Bronze in Best Complaint Management by Postal Forum

BEST Express Malaysia has won Bronze in the category, the awards aimed to motivate companies to give priority to customer satisfaction and to encourage them to continuously enhance their complaint management procedures. BEST Express Malaysia has always believed in putting our customers first, and the award for "Best Complaint Management" by the Postal Forum validates their unwavering commitment to this principle.

August 7, 2023

The event was held at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, 3rd August 2023. The grand occasion brought together key players from the Postal & Courier Services Industry to celebrate excellence in customer satisfaction.

Postal Forum, a self-regulatory body designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), provided an insightful event to appreciate Malaysia's postal and courier services for delivering top-notch customer experience.



BEST Express Malaysia has always believed in putting our customers first, and the award for "Best Complaint Management" by the Postal Forum validates their unwavering commitment to this principle. "Customer satisfaction is our driving force for excellence," Jessy Sun, General Manager of BEST Inc. Malaysia and Singapore.

“As a customer-centric organization, BEST Express Malaysia remains committed to continuously enhancing our complaint management procedures and reinforcing our position as an industry leader,” Jessy Sun said.

The award holds special significance for the company as it underscores the importance of listening to our customers' voices and addressing their concerns with empathy and efficiency. It is also a recognition of the hard work and dedication of their customer service team members, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction.

The half day event was a sequel to last year's successful event and was part of Postal Forum’s ongoing objective to celebrate and show appreciation for the hard work of these teams, who considered as the backbone of the industry in managing customer complaints and ensuring the first-class quality of service.

Almost 100 participants from the industry players of postal and courier services attended this event which made it a satisfying achievement.

About BEST Express Malaysia

BEST Express Malaysia started its operations in April 2020, possess the courier license issued by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

BEST Express has expanded steadily and procured 10 hubs and more than 300 stations nationwide, with the capacity of 200,000 parcels daily, and the number is growing day by day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.best-inc.my/