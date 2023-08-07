Visions of Peace Initiative Launches The Art of Peace: The Largest Peace Themed Book Ever Published
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Visions of Peace Initiative launched a peace-themed book entitled "The Art of Peace." This book is a tribute to the thousands of participants in the Visions of Peace Initiative programs and is an acclamation for the young award recipients whose work is represented. Every drawing included is a heartfelt presentation of a child’s vision of hope for a better future with civility, dignity and peaceful coexistence. This book was introduced at the United Nations in New York City and was very well received.
Two Indonesian Senators, Senator Dra. Ir. Hj. Eni Sumarni, M.Kes dan Senator H. Fachrul Razi, S.I.P., M.I.P. launched the phenomenal book together with Princess Cheryl Halpern, Prince Dr. Damien Dematra and Princess Natasha Dematra in Jakarta. With a size of 59.4 x 84.1 cm, this book has been recognized as the largest peace themed book and is included in the Royal World Records.
Since its founding in 2017, the Visions of Peace Initiative has been committed to motivating young Indonesians to use their artistic talents to channel their ideas and share their perspectives on tolerance, peace and respect for humanity. Schools, orphanages and religious organizations, of all denominations, have supported Visions of Peace Initiative events throughout the republic of Indonesia including those held in areas recovering from natural disasters as well as in areas of violent conflict. This book is also an acknowledgement of this important cooperative effort.
“It is important to encourage the Indonesian youth, the vanguard of the future, to embrace the Indonesian national motto, “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” and express themselves so that others will learn. Through their artistic presentations of a vision for a peaceful tomorrow they help themselves and their peers to develop a more tolerant state of mind and respect for each other. Every participant in the Visions of Peace Initiative becomes an ambassador for peace as they bring their vision for a peaceful and tolerant future into their homes, schools, and community,” said Princess Cheryl Halpern, the international founder of Visions of Peace Initiative.
Working together with the youth ages 5 to 18, the Visions of Peace Initiative has promoted civility and respect for others by embracing the ethic of reciprocity, also known as the golden rule, a universal value that is essential for civil social behaviour. The ethic of reciprocity teaches us to “do unto others as you would want done for yourself and conversely, don’t do to another what you would not want done to you.” It is a message that finds expression through the millennia in the teachings of all faiths. It is also a concept that is central to Indonesia's motto, "Unity in Diversity" since without respect for diversity whether within a family or a community, there can be no unity.
“I hope that as you peruse this book that you, too, will be inspired by the artwork of these young individuals and will commit yourself to embracing the golden rule and joining the visions of peace initiative in the continuing effort to promote a more peaceful tomorrow," concluded Princess Cheryl Halpern.
Website : https://visionsofpeaceinitiative.com/
Y Makhu
