palanAR: Pioneering No-Code AR Creation Platform from Japan Expands Globally
We are excited to bring our service, palanAR to global audience. We hope to empower non-engineers with the power of AR”JAPAN, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Augmented Reality (AR) has emerged as a transformative force across multiple sectors, from entertainment and gaming to education and marketing. However, the creation of AR experiences has traditionally been a complex endeavor, necessitating specialized knowledge and expertise. palanAR, a groundbreaking no-code AR creation platform from Japan, is set to change this narrative.
## Global Expansion
With over 8,000 creators, including 1,600 companies, palanAR has facilitated the creation of more than 23,000 AR experiences. The platform's growing influence is evident from the surge in inquiries from international markets.
palanAR is announcing its strategic global expansion, underscoring a pivotal moment in its mission to make AR creation accessible to all.
The platform is adept at enabling users to design immersive WebAR experiences, ready for distribution on diverse platforms such as smartphone apps and wearable glass devices. This versatility firmly establishes palanAR as an indispensable asset for businesses and individuals eager to tap into the vast potential of AR technology.
## Application and use cases of palanAR
palanAR empowers users to craft compelling WebAR experiences, suitable for distribution across diverse platforms. The versatility of palanAR extends its applicability across numerous sectors, from retail, education, events, tourism, nagivation and wayfinding, virtual try-ons and real estate. As businesses and individuals seek to harness the potential of AR technology, palanAR stands as a robust and accessible solution, poised to reshape the landscape of AR creation and application.
## How to use palanAR
palanAR's user-friendly interface and no-code philosophy streamline the process of creating AR experiences. Here is a detailed guide on how to navigate the platform:
Registration: Visit https://palanar.com/users/new and register for an account.
You can start with a free subscription that let's you create 3ARs for free.
Create a New Project: After logging in, start a new project by clicking on the 'Create New AR' button
Upload AR Elements: palanAR offers a wide range of AR elements that you can use in your project.
These include 3D models, animations, and interactive elements.
Simply drag and drop the elements you want to use onto the canvas.
Customization of AR Experience: After adding the elements, you can customize them to fit your vision.
Adjust sizes, add events or add animations – the possibilities are endless.
Publish and Share: Once you're satisfied with your AR experience, it's time to publish and share it. palanAR allows you to distribute your AR experiences on various platforms, including the web browser, smartphone apps and glass devices. Simply click on the 'Save' button, and you're good to go!
palanAR's no-code approach and intuitive interface are poised to redefine the AR creation process. The platform offers a robust and accessible solution for businesses seeking to create immersive marketing experiences, as well as individuals interested in exploring the realm of AR. With palanAR, the future of AR is within reach.
