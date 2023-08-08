Vinsys Appoints Jacquelynn Clark as Vice President of Sales – North America
Jacquelynn Clark brings to Vinsys over a decade of invaluable experience, making her the ideal candidate to lead the North America sales team.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinsys, a leading name in offering Technical & Business Training, IT Development & Software Solutions, Foreign Language Services, Digital Learning, Resourcing & Recruitment, and Consulting is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacquelynn Clark as the new Vice President of Sales – North America. In her new role, Jacquelynn will play a crucial part in bolstering Vinsys' presence and growth in the highly competitive and ever-evolving technology market in North America.
Jacquelynn Clark brings to Vinsys over a decade of invaluable experience, making her the ideal candidate to lead the North America sales team. Her impressive academic background, including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics, with a minor in International Business, has been complemented by her extensive expertise in Enterprise Sales, Information Technology, and Business Management. Over the course of her career, Jacquelynn has demonstrated a remarkable ability to understand the nuances of the North America market and navigate its complexities with ease.
Throughout her professional journey, Jacquelynn has honed her skills in leadership, operations, and international sales, with a strategic focus on acquisition and market expansion. Her unwavering dedication to quality and innovation has proven pivotal in helping customers achieve their objectives, while keeping Vinsys at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to clients’ ever-evolving needs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jacquelynn Clark to our team as the Vice President of Sales – North America," said Mr. Vikrant Patil, CEO and MD”. Her wealth of experience, deep market insights, and visionary leadership make her the perfect fit to drive Vinsys' growth and success in the North American market. We are confident that under her guidance, our organization will continue to provide industry-leading IT certifications, training, and professional services, empowering our clients to thrive in the digital era, Mr. Patil added."
Beyond her professional achievements, Jacquelynn places significant importance on maintaining a work-life balance. When not focused on driving Vinsys' success, she cherishes spending time with her family, creating cherished memories with her children, and exploring the world through travel. Her passion for learning and experiencing new cultures exemplifies the kind of dynamic leadership that inspires growth and innovation within Vinsys.
About Vinsys:
Founded in 1998, Vinsys is a global provider of a wide range of professional services, including Technical & Business Training, IT Development & Software Solutions, Foreign Language Services, Digital Learning, Resourcing & Recruitment, and Consulting. Our certifications in ISO 9001, 27001, and CMMIDEV/3 validate our commitment to maintaining high-quality standards. With over 20 years of experience, we have successfully served more than 4000+ organizations worldwide. Currently, our operations span across India, Gulf, and the USA, enabling us to assist 50% of Fortune 500 companies in achieving their objectives and enhancing their performance.
At Vinsys, our mission is to enhance the competitiveness of our clients globally through continuous learning. We firmly believe that a skilled and knowledgeable workforce is integral to organizational success. By providing high-quality training and embracing innovative digital solutions, we empower organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving business landscape.
Our dedication to making a significant contribution to our clients' business success drives us to deliver cost-effective and top-notch services, ensuring customer delight. With a vision to become a leading and progressive global partner in the pursuit of knowledge and growth, we constantly strive to provide innovative solutions that empower organizations to thrive amidst rapid change. Our commitment to excellence fosters long-term partnerships built on trust and mutual success.
