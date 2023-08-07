Trusted local media source Orlando Medical News has been acquired by the Colorado based business Faceless Marketing

Orlando Medical News Logo Faceless Marketing Logo Faceless Marketing Advertising Concept1

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting news in the world of medical news in Orlando ! We are thrilled to announce that Orlando Medical News has been acquired by the Colorado based business Faceless Marketing. This new partnership promises to bring the Orlando Medical News brand to the next level with a stronger infrastructure and more resources at our disposal.The original owner and publisher of Orlando Medical News, John Kelly, will maintain a percentage of ownership and will be lending his expertise as a consultant. We are grateful for his leadership and commitment to the medical community in Orlando. He expressed his excitement for this new chapter in Orlando Medical News' history, stating, "This acquisition will enable us to provide our readers with even better content and coverage, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."With this new acquisition, Orlando Medical News will continue to deliver the latest news and insights on healthcare , medical technology, and healthcare policy to our readers. Our commitment to providing timely and informative content remains unchanged, and we are excited to take our coverage to new heights.Faceless Marketing brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. Their team is dedicated to providing strategic and innovative solutions for businesses across a range of industries. We are confident that their knowledge and resources will be a tremendous asset to Orlando Medical News. "We see a great opportunity in partnering with Orlando Medical News," said Faceless Marketing's COO, Jason Flitton. "We believe that our expertise in marketing and branding will help to expand the publication's reach and impact in the medical community."We want to assure our readers that our commitment to editorial independence remains steadfast. Orlando Medical News will continue to deliver unbiased, informative content that our readers and subscribers have come to trust.As part of this new chapter in our history, we are excited to announce that we will be expanding our coverage to include more in-depth features and analysis. We are also planning to launch new digital platforms that will allow us to reach more readers and provide them with even more valuable content.We understand that our readers rely on us to stay informed about the latest developments in healthcare, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our team of experienced journalists and editors will continue to work tirelessly to provide the most accurate and timely coverage possible.For any questions or comments about this acquisition, we encourage you to reach out to us at info@orlandomedicalnews.com. We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with our readers, and we look forward to hearing from you.We give thanks for the continued support of Orlando Medical News. We are excited about this new chapter in our history, and we look forward to bringing even more informative and engaging content to readers in the future.

