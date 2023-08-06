Global Same Day Delivery Market Growth, Latest Trends Analysis 2023-2028

Same Day Delivery Market

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Same Day Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global same day delivery market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during 2023-2028.

What is Same Day Delivery?

Same day delivery is a logistics service that allows customers to receive their orders on the same day they place them. It ensures that products reach the doorsteps of customers within hours of purchase. It aids in minimizing the time between order placement and product receipt. It assists in saving time and enhancing customer satisfaction, experience, and loyalty. As it allows companies to streamline their supply chains, optimize inventory management, and fulfill instant and seamless order fulfillment of customers, the demand for same day delivery is rising across the globe.

Same Day Delivery Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumer preferences for quick, convenient, and on-demand shopping experiences represent one of the primary factors propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising utilization of route optimization algorithms, real-time tracking systems, and automation in warehouses to enhance the efficiency and reliability of such services is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for same day delivery due to the thriving e-commerce industry is offering a positive market outlook.

Additionally, the rising focus on contactless delivery options to ensure safety and convenience for consumers is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for same day delivery due to fast-paced lifestyles of individuals is strengthening the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon.com Inc., Aramex, Deutsche Post AG, Dropoff Inc., Econo-Courier, FedEx Corporation, Jet Delivery Inc., Need It Now Delivers, Power Link Expedite Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers Inc., XPO Logistics Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Service Insights:

• International Service

• Domestic Service

Mode of Transportation Insights:

• Airways

• Roadways

• Railways

• Intermodal

Application Insights:

• Retail

• E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Documents and Letters

• Others

End User Insights:

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Business to Customer (B2C)

• Customer to Customer (C2C)

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

