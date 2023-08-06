Tanduay Seals Georgia Distribution Deal
I see the brand resonating in several kinds of stores and restaurants. The price points keep the brand versatile and the quality is unmatched.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia is the newest U.S. state that Philippine rum brand Tanduay will be bringing its award-winning rums to. This is after Tanduay Distillers, Inc. and Savannah Distributing Co. signed a partnership agreement.
— Jason Watson, Savannah Distributing Co. Craft Spirits Manager
“I foresee lots of growth in Metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia for products out of Asia, especially ones at the quality level of Tanduay Rum. Savannah Distributing brought on the brand because we foresee growth in the segment and Tanduay fills a niche in the market as well as in our portfolio,” said Jason Watson, Savannah Distributing Co. Craft Spirits Manager.
He added that Tanduay is a great value rum to sell to their customers.
“Its rums are very tasty, especially the Tanduay Double Rum. I see the brand resonating in several kinds of stores and restaurants. The price points keep the brand versatile and the quality is unmatched,” Watson said.
Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Brand Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager, said that they are thrilled to finally enter the market of Georgia.
“We are confident that Savannah Distributing Co. would help us achieve our goal of reaching more customers in the southeastern U.S. state and its surrounding areas,” he said.
Watson pointed out that Tanduay is an excellent brand to include in Savannah’s current Asian Spirits portfolio.
“We've had a very strong craft sake, shochu, and Japanese whiskey book for years and Tanduay is a great addition to these items,” he said.
The rum market in Georgia, particularly in Metro Atlanta, is steadily growing with no signs of slowing down, according to him.
“It took some time, but the last few years we've seen growth in the consumer base interested in rum. We even have a tiki festival here now called Inuhele where Tanduay was also present. Atlanta is poised for a boom in tiki and rum culture,” Watson said.
With the addition of Georgia, Tanduay is now present in 20 U.S. states. Apart from the U.S., the award-winning rum brand is also available in 16 other countries outside of the Philippines, where all its products are made using quality local sugarcane and a well-guarded blending and aging process.
