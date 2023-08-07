ExhibitDay Announces Release of API and Integration with Zapier

ExhibitDay Logo

ExhibitDay announces the release of its highly anticipated REST API.

BETHESDA, MD, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ExhibitDay Inc., an award-winning trade show planning and event project management platform, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated REST API, designed to facilitate automation between ExhibitDay and other third-party software. ExhibitDay API empowers users to seamlessly integrate event data with various applications, streamlining the event planning process across multiple software platforms.

The API serves as a powerful extension of ExhibitDay's comprehensive trade show planning platform, offering a wide array of capabilities. Users can effortlessly create, update, and manage events and tasks directly from their own applications or other third-party software, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Key Features and Benefits of the ExhibitDay API:

Seamless Integration:

The API connects with other systems, enabling event professionals to integrate their event data with CRM solutions, marketing automation software, customer support tools, and more. This integration streamlines workflows, improves efficiency, and ensures data consistency across platforms.

Real-Time Data Sync:

With the API, event data is synchronized in real-time, facilitating instant updates across multiple platforms and eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Enhanced Collaboration:

Event organizers can leverage the ExhibitDay API to foster collaboration by integrating events and tasks with project management tools, communication platforms, and team collaboration software. This ensures that all involved parties have access to the most up-to-date information.

Advanced Trace Show Analytics:

By integrating ExhibitDay with analytics tools, event professionals gain valuable insights into event ROI, engagement, and performance, facilitating data-driven decision-making and optimization. This data-driven approach empowers trade show teams to optimize strategies, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions to enhance the overall event experience.

To explore more about the ExhibitDay API and its capabilities, please visit https://api.exhibitday.com.

Additionally, ExhibitDay offers seamless integration with the Zapier platform, further unlocking automation between ExhibitDay and over 5,000 cloud-based apps.

About ExhibitDay:

ExhibitDay is an award-winning trade show planning and project management platform designed for exhibitors and trade show teams. Trade show managers and event teams rely on ExhibitDay to plan trade shows and collaborate on field marketing projects.