A Complimentary Car Care Plan for Every Certified Used Car Purchase

MINI Countryman COOPER S

The Complimentary Car Care Plan offers an array of benefits for our valued customers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi seeking used cars for sale.

SHARJAH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Cars®, a leading name in the UAE's automotive industry, is delighted to announce its exclusive partnership with AutoTrust, a subsidiary of the esteemed AW Rostamani group with over 50 years of experience in the automotive sector. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine the car buying experience by offering a complimentary Car Care Plan with every certified used car purchase.

The Complimentary Car Care Plan offers an array of benefits for our valued customers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi seeking <a href="https://www.firstchoicecars.com/buy-used-cars-uae/">used cars for sale</a>:

• Full Vehicle Check-up & Free Car Wash: A comprehensive evaluation and a free car wash ensure that every vehicle maintains its pristine appearance and condition.

• Lube Service: Our expert technicians will perform lube service to ensure smooth and efficient vehicle operation.

• Free Nitrogen Gas: Customers will enjoy the advantages of nitrogen gas filling, enhancing tire performance and extending their longevity, resulting in better handling and improved fuel efficiency.

• Exclusive Discounts: As part of the Car Care Plan, customers will have access to exclusive discounts, including 10% off on car care services, 20% off on smart repairs, additional repairs, 15% off on Amaron batteries, and special rates on CEAT tires with complimentary fitting.

• Convenience Services: We provide added convenience to our customers, including pick-up and drop-off services for used car owners and discounted Rent A Car services.

To avail of the Complimentary Car Care Plan, customers need to make a certified used car purchase from First Choice Cars®. Upon the purchase, they will receive a detailed package with information on how to access each service at AutoTrust's conveniently located service centers in Sharjah - Al Wahda, Ras Al Khor - Dubai, and Mussafah - Abu Dhabi.

About First Choice Cars:

First Choice Cars® is a premier used car dealership in UAE, offering a wide range of certified pre-owned vehicles. As a trusted name in the automotive landscape, we take pride in providing top-notch customer service and an unparalleled selection of well-known brands, including Lexus, BMW, Mazda, Audi, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota.

Details about AutoTrust and Their Partnership with First Choice Cars:

AutoTrust, being a part of the AW Rostamani group, is renowned for its quality and efficiency in the automotive industry. Their partnership with First Choice Cars® ensures that every customer receives the best care for their vehicles. AutoTrust's multi-brand service centers cater to a diverse range of car models, complementing First Choice Cars®' commitment to excellence.

As a leading name for used cars in Dubai, First Choice Cars® recognizes the importance of providing exceptional after-sale services to our customers. We offer free maintenance for pre-owned vehicles, covering both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. Whether you're in Sharjah or Dubai, our service centers are equipped to deliver the best car care experience.

With this exclusive partnership, First Choice Cars® and AutoTrust are raising the bar in the automotive industry by providing exceptional value and convenience to our customers seeking used cars for sale in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

For more details, interviews, or media inquiries reach us at:

FIRST CHOICE CARS

Showroom No.70, Souq Al Haraj, Al Ruqa, Al Hamra, Sharjah, UAE.

Call : +971 65457777, Email : info@firstchoicecars.ae

Visit : www.firstchoicecars.com and follow us on:

Social Media : Facebook : @firstchoicecarsuae , Instagram : @firstchoicecarsuae

Buy Used Car | Sell Used Car | Buy Used Commercial Vehicles | Used Car Finance