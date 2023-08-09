Submit Release
Equilibrium Wealth Management Expands Capabilities Through Alliance With John K Consulting, LLC

From Left to Right: John Kleczynski, Alan F. Delcorse and Jeff Delcorse, CFP®

Equilibrium Wealth Management and John K Consulting, LLC Join Forces to Redefine Retirement Planning

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equilibrium Wealth Management is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with John K Consulting, LLC, a retirement coaching and business consulting firm. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Equilibrium as it expands its holistic approach to financial planning and investment management.

Equilibrium Wealth Management has always been committed to providing comprehensive solutions that cater to clients' unique financial needs. With Alan Delcorse’s extensive experience of over 30 years in the investment industry, Equilibrium utilizes an institutional approach to investment management that goes beyond traditional asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and cash.

Jeff Delcorse, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), brings his seasoned knowledge and 18 years of industry experience to Equilibrium by offering comprehensive financial and retirement planning services. He has developed the Equilibrium financial planning scale, a financial planning tool that establishes a balance between clients' goals and objectives and the strategies employed to pursue them.

The newly formed alliance with John K Consulting, LLC introduces John Kleczynski to the Equilibrium team. John brings a specialized capability in guiding retirees and near-retirees through the challenges they may encounter during retirement. His unique perspective on post-retirement endeavors, including second careers, hobbies, charitable work, and travel plans, is encapsulated in his innovative Next Phase Retirement Consulting program. This program encourages individuals to reflect on these areas and more, drawing from John's own retirement planning experience.

John Kleczynski, who retired as an officer of WEC energy group in 2020, served in various roles, including interim president. With a genuine passion for helping others achieve retirement clarity, John shares his seasoned knowledge and personal journey to assist clients in this critical phase of life.

Equilibrium Wealth Management extends a warm welcome to John Kleczynski and invites individuals to explore the benefits of his Next Phase Retirement Consulting Program. To learn more about how you can take advantage of this unique opportunity, please contact Equilibrium Wealth Management.

About Equilibrium Wealth Management: Equilibrium Wealth Management is a wealth planning and investment management firm known for its holistic approach to wealth management. With a focus on personalized solutions, stewardship, and long-term client success, Equilibrium strives to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals.

