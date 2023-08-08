Sivoo Unveils Unparalleled Cable TV Alternative to U.S. Customers

SivooTV+ offers 300+ channels, up to five simultaneous streams and no contracts or long-term commitments at an unbeatable price

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sivoo, Inc., a global network of multicultural on-demand entertainment programming, today introduced SivooTV+, its streaming alternative to traditional cable TV for U.S. customers. SivooTV+ breaks through the crowded cable and streaming markets offering 300+ channels, up to five simultaneous streams, no contracts or long-term commitments, and at a lower price than other leading platforms.

“As the world continues to become more mobile, television viewers are no longer sitting together on the couch in front of the TV to watch their favorite shows. That being said, the demand for content is still there—they just want to be able to access it on their terms,” said Burhan Fatah, Ph.D., chairman and CEO, Sivoo. “SivooTV+ solves the cable TV replacement dilemma with all the content viewers desire combined with anytime, anywhere access, nationwide.”

The SivooTV+ channel lineup features a who’s who of premium entertainment, sports, kids, news, and lifestyle content including Starz, Disney, HGTV, Bravo, TNT, TBS, MTV, Comedy Central, AMC, FX, SyFy, ESPN, NFL Network/RedZone, BigTenNetwork, OWN, Discovery, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, CNN, and more. SivooTV+ also features more than 50 music channels across a variety of genres. To see a complete list of channels, click here sivootv.com/plus/channels.

“SivooTV+ is particularly proud to offer simultaneous streaming for up to five viewers at one time. This is significantly higher than other providers because of our proprietary content delivery network,” added Sean Berner, CTO, Sivoo. “SivooTV+ offers more streams, more channels and more value at every level compared to other market offerings.”

SivooTV+ offers several monthly packages for all budgets ranging from its CORE package of 108 channels for $34.95 to its ULTIMATE package of 319 channels including premium content for $114.95 and is available to all subscribers accessing the platform from the United States. To see the packages, click here sivootv.com/plus.

SivooTV+ is part of Sivoo’s ongoing global expansion efforts. The company already has more than 3M users across the world accessing on-demand multicultural entertainment over the Internet and will soon offer AI-enabled services to complement its video platforms and other services.

SivooTV+, will soon be available through your ISP, and eventually through self-service at sivootv.com/plus/signup.

About SivooTV+

SivooTV+ is leading a new era of digital streaming content delivering an unparalleled option to cable TV. The platform is ideal for households and community living, boasting more than 300+ channels, up to five simultaneous streams, no contracts or long-term commitments, and at a lower price. For information visit sivootv.com.

About SIVOO

Founded in 2000, Sivoo, Inc., pioneered a digital streaming network of on-demand multicultural entertainment over the Internet. With users in over 100 countries, it serves telcos and mobile operators across the world with thousands of hours of quality on-demand content that is available to PCs, televisions, and mobile phones. Sivoo gives consumers the choice of watching ad-supported content for free or without ads for a nominal fee. Sivoo’s proprietary system covers all major mobile platforms and through smart televisions.

Sivoo is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

For more information about Sivoo, please visit sivoo.com.