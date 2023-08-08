New Book by Ex-Silicon Valley Executive Minette Norman Calls For Brave New World of Inclusive Leadership
“This book is a powerful call to action to leaders to cast aside invulnerability -- and connect with people on an essential human level," says Selena Rezvani, author of “Pushback” and “The Next Generation of Women Leaders” and a columnist for NBC’s "Know Your Value."
As a liberal arts major, Norman worked for several software companies, then joined Autodesk as a technical writer and worked her way up to VP of Engineering Practice. She led 3,500 software professionals from all over the world in the male-dominated tech industry.
"The Boldly Inclusive Leader" Delivers Practical Advice and Lessons Learned from Norman's Career of Leading Global Teams
She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and runs a successful consulting/speaking business, but it is her writing that is rapidly elevating her into a leading voice in the burgeoning DEI and Human Leadership fields.
Her powerful new book, "The Boldly Inclusive Leader," is being published today by Brain Trust Ink, an imprint of Greenleaf Book Group.
Already the winner of the Nonfiction Authors Association Bronze Medal Nonfiction Book Award, the book also is earning superlative testimonials from many important authors in the DEI and leadership space. Often the only woman in the room, the oldest person in the group, or the liberal artist surrounded by engineers, Norman understands what it means to be excluded. Her experiences with feeling like an outsider give weight to her vital message.
In 10 incisive chapters, Norman outlines the progressive journey of an inclusive leader. She touches on how leaders set the tone, benefit from getting uncomfortable and even showing us their imperfections as they lead inclusive meetings and nurture the mentor-sponsor-ally relationship. The book is packed with insightful lessons for managers and employees. Listen to understand, not to respond. Encourage curiosity, and what you might learn. She also notes that there’s no step-by-step formula, one-size-fits-all guide to managing people. “The world of work could be so much better for everybody,” explains Norman. “But that’s only possible if people feel safe to speak up, and be themselves, and share those crazy ideas.”
“Minette Norman has written the definitive book that approaches leadership as a fundamentally human act." says David Sax, best-selling author of "The Future Is Analog." "Brimming with practical advice, positive energy, and necessary lessons in empathy, 'The Boldly Inclusive Leader' will help anyone become a better leader in work and life.”
Selena Rezvani, author of “Pushback” and “The Next Generation of Women Leaders” and a columnist for NBC’s "Know Your Value," praised “The Boldly Inclusive Leader,” writing: ““This book is a powerful call to action to leaders to cast aside invulnerability – and connect with people on an essential human level. Full of meaningful prompts, stories and tips, Minette Norman shows all of us that becoming an inclusive leader doesn’t need to be an overwhelming proposition. Small, consistent changes can make a big difference.”
Also included is an important chapter about psychological safety, the subject of Norman's first book --- "The Psychological Safety Playbook" (co-written with Karolin Helbig). It was an instant #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Health and Stress and is described by marketing guru Seth Godin as “a must-read for anyone who cares enough to lead."
As a liberal arts major, Norman worked for several software companies in the Bay Area, then joined Autodesk as a technical writer and worked her way up to VP of Engineering Practice. There, she led 3,500 software professionals from all over the world in the male-dominated tech industry, where she focused on engineering practices while nurturing a collaborative and inclusive culture. Now, she’s sharing the methods she’s developed.
“What I quickly learned was that transforming engineering wasn’t about technology," she says, "it was all about people and behavior and culture, improving how we communicated and worked together and embracing different perspectives.”
Norman is not shy about voicing her thoughts and opinions on the current political turmoil surrounding the need for - and practice of - inclusivity in business, including the recent Supreme Court decision abolishing Affirmative Action in the U.S. and its impact on corporate hiring across the country. She believes it's more important now than ever to invest in developing inclusive leaders.
Minette Norman is available for interviews and speaking events.
For more information about the book or to speak with the author, please contact Scott Busby at The Busby Group / scottb@thebusbygroup.com / 310.600.7645.
For more information about Norman's consulting and speaking services, visit her website at minettenorman.com
PRAISE FOR "THE BOLDLY INCLUSIVE LEADER"
“Like Minette, I had a moment in my career when I felt my company was telling me to 'sit down and shut up.' If you're a leader who wants to hire the best people for the job and then to inspire them to do their best work, rather than silencing them, Minette outlines the steps you can take. A labor of love!”
–Kim Scott, bestselling author of "Just Work" and "Radical Candor"
“Through powerful stories and a compelling call-to-action, Minette Norman has written the must-read book on inclusive leadership. Every manager, leader, and executive needs to read this book and put its lessons into practice.”
–Frances X. Frei, Harvard Business School Professor, coauthor of "Unleashed"
“Written with true heart, compassion, and authenticity, and filled with real-world examples, Minette Norman's wisdom shines through as she shares with us all the ways in which we can be more human, inclusive leaders. This book is a must-read for people who want to lead effectively in the 21st century.”
–Maria Giudice, Executive Coach, Co-Author of "Changemakers" and "Rise of the DEO"
“Unlock the secrets of inclusive leadership with 'The Boldly Inclusive Leader' -- a book that will give you the tools to be a fervent challenger of the status quo and a true leader of change.”
–Jay Van Bavel, author of the "The Power of Us: Harnessing Our Shared Identities to Improve Performance, Increase Cooperation, and Promote Social Harmony:" Professor, New York University
# # #
Scott T Busby
The Busby Group
+1 310-600-7645
scottb@thebusbygroup.com
Minette Norman Discusses the Need for Cognitive Diversity in Team Building and the Trap of Surrounding Ourselves with Like-Minded People