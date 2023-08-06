RE: St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

*Update to attached press release*

Christina Manning was located and is safe.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/5/2023 Vermont State Police received a report that Christina Manning of Bradford was missing. Christina was last seen walking near the Corinth Post Office on Cookeville Road in the town of Corinth, Vermont on the morning of 8/4/2023. The clothing description provided by the complainant detailed Christina was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, sneakers, possibly carrying a purse. Christina is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Through investigation it was discovered Christina has ties to the Bradford-Topsham area and was reported to be staying in a tent on Gore Road (Topsham) near the VAST parking area on US Route 302. Photographs of Christina are included with this press release.

