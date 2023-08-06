【Enhance hospitable services】 MGTO holds QTSAS Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar for the Food and Beverage Sector and Travel Agency Sector

MACAU, August 6 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” (“QTSAS” or the “Scheme”) Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar for the Food and Beverage Sector and Travel Agency Sector days ago (3 August), to offer participating merchants a review of the inspections and assessments conducted for the first stage. In line with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, the seminar featured a special session to brief industry participants on the practice of courtesy and quality services to advocate the spirit of hospitality towards visitors.

Trade’s participation in enhancement of professional services

At the seminar, MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong stated in his remarks that Macao is welcoming a greater diversity of visitors upon the border reopening this year. MGTO hopes that local businesses can advance their service quality, professional knowledge and hospitable attitude for customers through participation in QTSAS so that residents and visitors can experience warm and stellar services. The Macao Courtesy Campaign requires general support across the sectors and their concerted effort to provide quality tourism services and reinforce Macao’s image as a hospitable city.

Trade session shares the practice of hospitality

In parallel with the ongoing Macao Courtesy Campaign (the “Campaign”), the seminar also featured a special trade session about the Campaign to elaborate the practice of courtesy and quality frontline services for customers as well as the professional skill and expertise enhancement in terms of courtesy, along with the pertinent impact. The session raised attendees’ awareness about the importance of polite service attitude in a tourist city, while upholding the spirit of courtesy towards visitors and conveying the message of “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home”. Tourism employees were reminded that they are at the forefront of tourism services and essential to the Campaign. Members of the trade were invited to share cases and experiences in how to extend warm hospitality to customers.

Macao Courtesy Campaign goes on

MGTO has given out badges with the printed slogan “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” to QTSAS- accredited merchants. Links and QR codes have been sent to the trade for download of the Campaign’s promotional information, so that industry partners can assist in promoting the Campaign. The Office also plays the promotional video at industry training occasions and disseminates promotional materials to trainees to enhance relevant awareness in the travel trade and related sectors.

379 first-stage inspections for Mystery Customer Assessment foster improvement

During the seminar on 3 August, MGTO elaborated the inspections conducted for the Mystery Customer Assessment at the first stage so that participating merchants can learn about what they can improve in time. A technical support unit is arranged by MGTO to conduct the Mystery Customer Assessment at the second stage, with the hope that participating merchants can obtain satisfactory results throughout the assessment.

Since early June this year, the Office has conducted inspections and assessments towards participating merchants according to the established mechanism, format and judging criteria of QTSAS. 379 inspections were conducted upon 267 businesses to complete the Mystery Customer Assessment for the first stage.

Over 100 participants attended the QTSAS Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar for the Food and Beverage Sector and Travel Agency Sector. The guests include President of the Executive Committee of Consumer Council, Leong Pek San, representatives of MGTO, Consumer Council, Municipal Affairs Bureau and Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, as well as the catering sector and travel agency sector.

MGTO launched QTSAS in 2014 with the objectives to support and encourage members of the tourism industry to upgrade their service quality, in turn promoting quality tourism services. The Office maintains close collaboration with businesses and training institutions to organize training activities which cater to the needs of the tourism and related sectors, to advance quality tourism services in line with the vision to build Macao into a world centre of tourism and leisure.