Conga Sports Welcomes Cruise Control Gear as Official Apparel Partner of its CITY SLAMS tennis tournaments
The partnership aims to support and promote grassroots tennis development while promoting luxury tennis apparel for the whole family.STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Conga Sports Inc, a new provider of innovative racquet sports programs for everyone, is excited to welcome Cruise Control Gear of Ocean City, New Jersey, as National Apparel Partner of its second Southern California season of CITY SLAMS, the highly anticipated tournament series that sees teams of recreational tennis players compete for their city and community. The partnership aims to support and promote grassroots tennis development while promoting luxury tennis apparel for the whole family.
Conga Sports, renowned for its commitment to the sport and dedication to providing new and exciting tennis programs, has introduced the CITY SLAMS tennis program as a platform to engage and inspire tennis enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels with a strong sense of community. The program combines organized tournaments and community engagement initiatives to create a vibrant tennis ecosystem within the city, a region, and the entire state.
As the National Apparel Partner of the CITY SLAMS series of tennis tournaments, Cruise Control Gear will play a crucial role in inspiring athletes and encouraging them to reach their full potential, on Cruise Control!
Cruise Control Gear is a luxury tennis apparel & activewear brand distributed to prestigious resorts worldwide. The founders are best friends and sisters who played Division 1 collegiate tennis. The apparel is made of premium materials that are comfortable and give off a high-end vibe on and off the court.
"We are delighted to welcome Cruise Control Gear as an Official Partner of the CITY SLAMS series of tennis tournaments," said Rich Neher, President and CEO of Conga Sports. "Their commitment to making athletes look better on and off the court aligns perfectly with our vision of nurturing well-rounded athletes who are very comfortable playing leisure tennis and highly competitive matches. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the program and provide very chic apparel choices to our participants."
“We are thrilled to partner with Conga Sports and support the CITY SLAMS tennis program," said Candice Kolins, co-owner of Cruise Control Gear. “Our gear goes beyond tennis and can be worn as athleisure or pickleball apparel. We are committed to providing high-quality fabrics with ultra-soft comfortable fits and fashion-forward styles. We aim for every player to perform at their highest potential on Cruise Control!”
The partnership agreement between Conga Sports and Cruise Control Gear marks an exciting chapter in the CITY SLAMS tennis program's growth and development. The shared commitment to empowering athletes and encouraging them to reach their full potential ensures a mutually beneficial partnership that will positively impact the lives of aspiring tennis players and their families.
About Conga Sports
Conga Sports is a new provider of racquet sports programs, committed to enhancing the tennis experience for players of all ages and skill levels. Their programs make tennis more accessible for players and turn them into tennis enthusiasts who play with the purpose of staying active, having fun, and playing for their community.
About Cruise Control Gear
Cruise Control Gear is a tennis and activewear brand founded by best friend sisters and former Division I collegiate tennis players. Cruise Control Gear is dedicated to providing high-end performance apparel for men, women, and kids. They distribute to prestigious country clubs and facilities worldwide.
