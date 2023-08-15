Advantu Names John Rodriguez Vice President of Compliance Engineering
I am pleased to join Advantu and look forward to working with the management team to further expand our capabilities, and addressing the needs of a growing and dynamic medical device field.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantu, a software engineering, regulatory/quality support and medical product development and manufacturing company, announced today that John Rodriguez has been appointed Vice President of Compliance Engineering. Mr. Rodriguez is a 35-year medical device development and manufacturing executive with a recognized talent for building successful engineering teams, developing medical devices, and managing both domestic and international manufacturing at Fortune 500 companies as well as startups.
“We are privileged and excited to welcome John Rodriguez to Advantu as Vice President of Compliance Engineering,” said Kris Kelly, CEO of Advantu. “John brings a wealth of product development, process optimization, manufacturing and compliance experience to the medical product development and compliance team. John joins Advantu as the company ramps up to address customer requests for this unmet need. John’s prior experience and success with product development, manufacturing and compliance is invaluable to us as Advantu continues to expand and grow to successfully meet our customer requests.”
Mr. Rodriguez spent the last three years as President and CEO of PPDI where he provided Oncosec Immunotherapies, Medtronic, and EndoQuest Robotics with Program Management and Product Development guidance. Prior executive management positions include 5 years as Vice President of Product Development and Manufacturing at Oncosec Immunotherapies and 5 years at Cytori Therapeutics where he served as Executive Director of Product Development. John also serves on the board of Nanochon as a technical advisor as well as an advisor for Infusion Innovations.
“I am pleased to join Advantu and look forward to working with the management team and board to further expand our capabilities, adding new talent, and addressing the needs of a growing and dynamic medical device field,” said John Rodriguez, Vice President of Compliance Engineering, Advantu. “Years ago, I contacted Advantu as a customer, and asked for software development support for a medical instrument. Since that day, I have been impressed with Kris Kelly and the Advantu team. When Kris reached out and asked me to join Advantu, it was an easy decision.”
Advantu is a software engineering, regulatory/quality support, medical product development and manufacturing company; we have decades of experience helping medical device, biotech, and biopharma teams design, build and deliver their products to the market, with best practice quality and reliability as the keystone. Advantu is a veteran owned business. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
