New Frontier to auction prized Old West and Native artifacts from important collections, Aug. 26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk with forged-steel pipe head and thunderbird etched into the blade, decorations inlaid into burlwood haft. Estimate $7,500-$12,500

Show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt decorated with pony beads, trimmed with fringe and accented by uncommon trade-cloth trim. Great eye appeal. Estimate $4,500-$6,500

From a large array of exceptional spurs to be auctioned, a pair of massive G.S. Garcia double-mounted silver star spurs with classic engraved domes and 2¼in multi-point rowels. Estimate $15,000-$25,000

Very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with pink and green background and seven other colors, barber pole and geometric hitched design, 12 dazzling accent tassels. Estimate $4,500-$6,500