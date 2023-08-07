New Frontier to auction prized Old West and Native artifacts from important collections, Aug. 26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk with forged-steel pipe head and thunderbird etched into the blade, decorations inlaid into burlwood haft. Estimate $7,500-$12,500
Show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt decorated with pony beads, trimmed with fringe and accented by uncommon trade-cloth trim. Great eye appeal. Estimate $4,500-$6,500
From a large array of exceptional spurs to be auctioned, a pair of massive G.S. Garcia double-mounted silver star spurs with classic engraved domes and 2¼in multi-point rowels. Estimate $15,000-$25,000
Very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with pink and green background and seven other colors, barber pole and geometric hitched design, 12 dazzling accent tassels. Estimate $4,500-$6,500
Live and online auction features Wyoming estate collection of cowboy antiques and memorabilia, old Calgary collection of Native American relics
A festive, well-attended annual get-together, New Frontier’s three-day buying-and-selling bonanza draws top dealers and enthusiastic collectors from all over North America. Fans of market-fresh Western and Native American antiques, whether in attendance or taking part online, always look forward to the high-quality auction of fine and historical treasures traditionally held on Day 2 of the event. This year the auction is slated for Saturday, August 26, starting at 2pm Mountain Time/4pm Eastern Time, with absentee and Internet live bidding available through LiveAuctioneers.
Two premier collections anchor this year’s lineup: a Wyoming estate collection of cowboy antiques and memorabilia; and a Calgary, Canada collector’s lifelong assemblage of Native American antiques and relics. The 359-lot auction also includes select additional consignments representing a variety of popular specialty categories, including spurs, saddles, horsehair bridles, chaps, moccasins, tomahawks and knives.
“Investment grade” is the description that most accurately describes this year’s offering, starting with the extremely desirable pair of G.S. Garcia double-mounted silver star spurs with engraved domes. These massive spurs make a solid statement with their extra-large shanks, 2¼-inch multi-point rowels, well-marked split heelbands, and incredible original dovewing straps. The ultimate prize for any advanced spur collector, the pair will cross the auction block with a $15,000-$25,000 estimate.
Prison-made bridles exhibit some of the most imaginative artistry in the entire realm of Western Americana. New Frontier will present an exceptional array of early examples in their August 26 auction, including a very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with a pink and green background and medley of additional colors. It displays an almost never-seen barber pole and geometric hitched design and is accented by 12 dazzling tassels. The pre-sale estimate is $4,500-$6,500.
Another first-class work of art is the unique Walla Walla (Washington State Penitentiary) hitched horsehair bridle with a dazzling multicolor design, American Flags in the browband, and additional embellishments, including beautiful tassels and ribboned nickel rosettes. The bridle is in nearly unused condition and will be offered with a $3,000-$4,000 estimate.
An antique, one-of-a-kind Hamley championship trophy saddle was presented to George Weir in 1915 when he won the Steer Roping competition at the Pendleton Round-Up. It is accented with silver conchos and handsomely tooled both on the saddle and the fenders, which say “The Round-Up 1915.” It is further personalized with the phrase “Let ‘er Buck 1915,” which is braided into the stranded mohair cinch. This unique presentation saddle in near-mint condition is estimated at $8,000-$12,000.
New Frontier’s owner, Scott Tarbell, said he is “especially proud of the Native American selection” that awaits bidders at this year’s Cheyenne auction. The category is led by a spectacular circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk that has a forged-steel pipe head, etched thunderbird blade, inlaid bowl, and stamped lead top. Its burlwood haft is inlaid with multiple decorations – a brass duck, rings and a crescent moon – and is capped with contours in the shape of a bird’s head. Estimate: $7,500-$12,500
A show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt is a sight to behold with its pony beads that generously accent the front and shoulders as well as the pocket flaps. It is further enhanced by uncommonly seen trade-cloth trim, and fringe. Made with obvious pride, this 19th-century treasure boasts great eye appeal and is estimated at $4,500-$6,500.
Another beautifully crafted item of Sioux apparel is the fully-beaded man’s-size vest displaying a sophisticated patriotic pattern that includes 14 American Flags in red, white and blue. The vest is cloth-lined and is embellished with fringe and ribbons. Estimate: $1,800-$2,500
As striking as it is rare, a colorful Plains Indian ceremonial dance shield is made of thick and heavy double-sided parfleche hide over an inner core. Its rich red ochre color is emblazoned overall with bold blue spots. Measuring 15 inches in diameter and presenting in very nice condition, it is expected to attract a winning bid in the range of $3,500-$5,500.
The auction packed with other recent discoveries from respected collections, including: beaded moccasins, gauntlets, bandoliers, body adornments and even Cree and Arapahoe beaded saddles; textiles, and rodeo, advertising and Western movie posters. A gorgeous men’s Bulova Alaskan gold-nugget watch was custom-made for Bill Anderson, owner of the Ponderosa Ranch during the production years of the TV series Bonanza. This hefty timepiece is estimated at $1,500-$15,000.
New Frontier’s Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 auction will start at 2pm MT/4pm ET. Preview in person at the Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Show on Friday, Aug. 25 from noon-5pm and Aug. 26 from 9-2 (local time), or online. For additional information, call Scott Tarbell at 913-406-8057 or email newfrontiershow@gmail.com. View the fully illustrated auction catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers.com, HiBid, or iCollector.
