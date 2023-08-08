Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,398 in the last 365 days.

Announcing New Song Release: "Dying In Love" by Producer Ajal & Ikaya

Dyinng in Love (Cover Art)

Dyinng in Love (Cover Art)

Ikaya

Ikaya

Producer Ajal

Producer Ajal

Ikaya gets emotional with Dying in Love

This is the first time that I am releasing a song by a female artiste and I can assure music lovers that this won't be the last”
— Producer Ajal
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikaya gets emotional with Dying in Love

Singer Ikaya is known for tackling matters of the heart as well as social issues. Her latest single Dying in Love takes the listener on a journey through good times and heartbreak.

Produced by Producer Ajal, Dying in Love is released today (August 4).

This is the first time that the producer has released a song with a female artiste.

"This is the first time that I am releasing a song by a female artiste and I can assure music lovers that this won't be the last," said Producer Ajal.

He added, "I enjoyed working with Ikaya, she is a talented artiste and she delivered a really good song that touches on the heartstrings and resonates with persons who have experienced love and trying to escape certain situations."

Ikaya recently rode the charts with Self Defense and according to Producer Ajal, Dying in Love is set to make strides on the charts as well.

"We are putting in the promotion and we expect to see results. Dying in Love is a song that has set the bar for an artiste of Ikaya's caliber and we hope to collaborate again in the future," said Producer Ajal.

Producer Ajal
Ajal Music Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Ikaya - Dying In Love | Official Music Video

You just read:

Announcing New Song Release: "Dying In Love" by Producer Ajal & Ikaya

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more