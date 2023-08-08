Announcing New Song Release: "Dying In Love" by Producer Ajal & Ikaya
Ikaya gets emotional with Dying in Love
Ikaya gets emotional with Dying in Love
Singer Ikaya is known for tackling matters of the heart as well as social issues. Her latest single Dying in Love takes the listener on a journey through good times and heartbreak.
Produced by Producer Ajal, Dying in Love is released today (August 4).
This is the first time that the producer has released a song with a female artiste.
"This is the first time that I am releasing a song by a female artiste and I can assure music lovers that this won't be the last," said Producer Ajal.
He added, "I enjoyed working with Ikaya, she is a talented artiste and she delivered a really good song that touches on the heartstrings and resonates with persons who have experienced love and trying to escape certain situations."
Ikaya recently rode the charts with Self Defense and according to Producer Ajal, Dying in Love is set to make strides on the charts as well.
"We are putting in the promotion and we expect to see results. Dying in Love is a song that has set the bar for an artiste of Ikaya's caliber and we hope to collaborate again in the future," said Producer Ajal.
Ikaya - Dying In Love | Official Music Video