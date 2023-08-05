RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft
*Updated with photograph of stolen truck
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between 8/4 at 2100 to 8/5 at 0500
INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Spooner Rd, Topsham VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Vehicle, Operating without Consent
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Mathew Wadsworth
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between 8/4/2023 and 8/5/2023. The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Vermont registration 282A124, taken from a residential driveway. The truck had red "Trump For America" decals/stickers on both sides, chrome wheels, 33" tires, and miscellaneous stickers on the rear.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585
From: Johnson, Evan
Sent: Saturday, August 5, 2023 12:08 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between 8/4 at 2100 to 8/5 at 0500
INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Spooner Rd, Topsham VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Vehicle, Operating without Consent
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Mathew Wadsworth
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between 8/4/2023 and 8/5/2023. The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Vermont registration 282A124, taken from a residential driveway. The truck had red "Trump For America" decals/stickers on both sides, chrome wheels, 33" tires, and miscellaneous stickers on the rear.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585