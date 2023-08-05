Submit Release
RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft

*Updated with photograph of stolen truck

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4005749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Between 8/4 at 2100 to 8/5 at 0500

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Spooner Rd, Topsham VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Vehicle, Operating without Consent

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Mathew Wadsworth

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between 8/4/2023 and 8/5/2023.  The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Vermont registration 282A124, taken from a residential driveway.  The truck had red "Trump For America" decals/stickers on both sides, chrome wheels, 33" tires, and miscellaneous stickers on the rear. 

 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

