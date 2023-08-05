St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4005749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between 8/4 at 2100 to 8/5 at 0500

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Spooner Rd, Topsham VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Vehicle, Operating without Consent

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Mathew Wadsworth

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between 8/4/2023 and 8/5/2023. The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Vermont registration 282A124, taken from a residential driveway. The truck had red "Trump For America" decals/stickers on both sides, chrome wheels, 33" tires, and miscellaneous stickers on the rear.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

