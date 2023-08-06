An ode to Hip Hop artists who left too soon: Fading Playlists - DJ East 137
“Fading Playlists” pays homage to Hip Hop artists such as Jam Master Jay and Notorious B.I.G., to XXXTENTACION.
Apparently, the universe likes to provokel Like when right out the gate, it took back Pop Smoke.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ East 137 attempts to articulate what it means to be a Hip Hop DJ since 1984 and witness the gradual fading of Hip Hop rappers from the world. “Fading Playlists” pays homage to Hip Hop artists such as Jam Master Jay and Notorious B.I.G., to XXXTENTACION. While DJ East 137 did not personally know most of the artists cited in “Fading Playlists”, “dropping the needle” on their records for so many years created a connection to the artists. A connection that is missed with every spin of their music.
DJ East 137 began his recording career in New York City. Prior to relocating to DC, he released two underground singles titled “Are You Ready” and “Spanish Fly”. They were published under A Get Wit It Productions Records. New York’s 98.7 Kiss FM’s and WBLS FM’s weekend DJs broke the singles that today are still considered highly desirable collector's items of high cultural value.
“Fading Playlists” is written and produced by DJ East 137, recorded at the Hood Related Entertainment company Studio in Arlington, Virginia in June 2023, and published by A Get Wit It Productions Records-ASCAP.
