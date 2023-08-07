Peck draws line in District 2 Senate race
Shawn Peck, the Libertarian candidate, is proclaiming that he is the true conservative in the race, not Republican Senator Vince Polistina.
. “Vince Polistina is not the conservative he claims to be...it’s false advertising,” “The people of the second district are not receiving the representation they think they are””LINWOOD , NJ, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The conservative battle lines are being drawn in the New Jersey Senate race in South Jersey’s 2nd district.
— Shawn Peck
Shawn Peck, the Libertarian candidate, is proclaiming that he is the true conservative in the race, not Republican Senator Vince Polistina. “Vince Polistina is not the conservative he claims to be...it’s false advertising,” claims Peck. “The people of the second district are not receiving the representation they think they are getting because they don’t know what he’s actually doing.”
Peck goes to Senator Polistina’s record as evidence to his claims. “A majority of the second district doesn’t agree with Governor Murphy and the Democrats’ runaway taxing and spending policies,” comments Peck. “Unfortunately for the people of the district, Senator Polistina voted in favor of their budget filled with new taxes and regulations that are harming New Jersey residents and particularly small businesses.” The Libertarian candidate has his eyes set on providing a legislative agenda that provides “liberty and prosperity” to residents. Among the items on Peck’s legislative agenda—increasing business development throughout the state, strengthening Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens, and a clear and concise education funding formula that keeps the children in the focus.
Shawn Peck
Libertarian Party
email us here