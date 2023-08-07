Global CFD Broker RaiseFX Celebrates Milestone Achievement of 12,000 Active Traders from Africa

The African continent holds immense potential, and we are delighted to witness the remarkable growth of our trading community. We are committed to expanding our reach across Africa.” — Dany Mawas, the Group CCO of RaiseFX

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable feat, RaiseFX, a global CFD broker, is proud to announce that it has surpassed a significant milestone by reaching 12,000 active traders across Africa. This achievement marks a testament to RaiseFX's commitment to providing top-notch financial services and fostering a growing community of traders in the region.

The surge in African active traders showcases the growing interest and confidence in RaiseFX's trading platform and diverse financial instruments. RaiseFX's continuous addition of new products, comprehensive educational resources, continuous improvement of its trading conditions, and personalized customer support have set them apart in the fiercely competitive landscape of online brokerage.

"We are thrilled and humbled to have reached this milestone of 12,000 active traders from Africa," said Dany Mawas, the Group CCO of RaiseFX. "The African continent holds immense potential, and we are delighted to witness the remarkable growth of our trading community. We are committed to expanding our reach across Africa, supporting the aspirations of traders, and contributing to the region's growing economy. The journey to 12,000 active traders is just the beginning, as we are about to release exciting new services and products to 'further improve our users' trading experience in Africa. RaiseFX is dedicated to becoming the preferred choice for traders in the region."

Understanding the importance of financial literacy in the region, RaiseFX has made significant strides in promoting education among traders. Through webinars, video tutorials, in-person group meetings and insightful podcasts, the global CFD broker equips its users with the knowledge and skills to confidently make informed trading decisions.

RaiseFX's dedication to transparent and fair-trading practices has garnered local praise from traders and partners. The company's compliance with international standards and regulations demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards while providing an optimal trading environment which, unfortunately, only a few local brands promote.

With over 45,000 active traders and 2,000 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker making waves in the financial industry. The company is expanding its presence throughout Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

For more information, visit www.raisefx.com.