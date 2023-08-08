Diane Peterson, Award-Winning Stuntwoman and Esteemed Author, to Release Highly Anticipated Audio Book, August 22, 2023

Diane Peterson

Take a magical journey into the world of stunts with Diane Peterson as she delves into her life as a living legend and Hollywood stuntwoman.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Peterson, award-winning stuntwoman and internationally acclaimed author, is set to release the audiobook of her exciting debut novel "Hollywood Stuntwoman" on August 22, 2023. Embark on an enchanting voyage into the realm of daring feats alongside Peterson as she narrates her memoir detailing her extraordinary profession as a revered icon and a stuntwoman in the heart of Hollywood. Peterson's memoir captures her vigorous career and exceptional life, chronicling the triumphs and challenges she overcame while ascending to greatness. She encourages others to "Follow your Dreams. Overcome your Fears."

"Take an exciting journey with me into my world of action stunts, adventures, joy, heartbreak, death, and my uncanny desire to overcome my fears and follow my dreams. I hope to inspire you to live your dream life, too," says Peterson.

Commencing her journey in New York City as an actress, Peterson's path took a pivotal turn on the set of "Kojak," a television series featuring Telly Savalas. Observing a thrilling car chase orchestrated by two stunt performers, Peterson immediately realized her true calling. Nonetheless, persuading others to believe in her dream proved to be challenging. According to The Malibu Times, the stuntmen turned down Peterson's request to join them, telling her, "Forget it, honey, we put the wigs on, and we do the stunts." Peterson did not give up. "Make a Plan to follow your dream. Whatever you dream, you can be," she says. Her persistence paid off, and she was given a chance. However, her first attempt at a stunt was unsuccessful. "Don't push the panic button. Just put it in neutral and start over," says Peterson. Afforded a second opportunity, Peterson executed the stunt flawlessly, which was the start of her blossoming career as a stuntwoman.

Peterson has been a pioneering force within the stuntwoman industry for more than four decades. She boasts an impressive portfolio of over two hundred films and television productions, encompassing notable titles like "Titanic," "Laundromat," "Green Hornet," "Batman Forever," "Marked for Death," "Out for Justice," "Robocop II," "Airplane," and numerous others. Additionally, her work extends into the realm of television, where she has lent her expertise to a substantial number of hit series such as "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Fall Guy," "MacGyver," "Magnum P.I.," and more. "Hollywood Stuntwoman" is an insider's look into Peterson's rise to the top.

"It's my life punctuated by great stunts and comes with messages about overcoming fear and following your dreams," says Peterson.

"Hollywood Stuntwoman" will be made available on Audible.com.

To learn more about Diane Peterson and her unforgettable memoir, click here: https://hollywoodstuntwoman.com/