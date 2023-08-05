Manchin Announces $206K to Restart Generation Wv Fellowship Program

Submit Release
August 04, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $206,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Generation West Virginia (GWV) restart its fellowship program and retain the next generation of business leaders in West Virginia. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, a skilled and dependable workforce is essential to strengthening West Virginia’s economy. To help with that, the Generation West Virginia Fellowship provides opportunities and tools for young business leaders to grow and thrive in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will help our small businesses retain this next generation of leaders and advance local economies across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to invest in and empower young professionals in West Virginia.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

