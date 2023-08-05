Submit Release
Renowned Lawyer Brian Karpf to Lead ABA Family Law Section

Brian Karpf, the renowned family law attorney, and Chair of the ABA Family Law Section.

Fort Lauderdale lawyer, Brian Karpf, has been appointed Chair of the ABA Family Law Section.

Brian Karpf's appointment is a testament to his dedication to excellence in family law.”
— Brian Butterfield, Managing Director of Microtech Computer Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Karpf, a distinguished partner at Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A., has been appointed as the Chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Family Law Section this August. This prestigious appointment recognizes Mr. Karpf's exceptional legal expertise, leadership, and dedication to the field of family law.

With an impressive track record in handling complex family law cases, Brian Karpf is a highly trusted advocate specializing in divorce, child custody, and equitable distribution for high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and athletes. His unwavering commitment to providing outstanding legal counsel and navigating intricate challenges has earned him immense respect from both peers and clients.

Furthermore, Mr. Karpf's law firm, Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A., is preeminent for embracing technological innovation in the legal sector. Their focus on delivering the best possible client service is augmented by cutting-edge technology hardware and software, provided by the industry leader in IT Services for law firms, Microtech Computer Services. Leveraging Microtech's Managed IT and Managed Cybersecurity services, Mr. Karpf ensures a secure, up-to-date, and optimized technology infrastructure to support his clients' needs and uphold his vision for exceptional legal representation.

"The entire team at Microtech is thrilled to see Brian Karpf's achievements being recognized with this prestigious appointment," said Todd Cummings, Managing Director of Microtech Computer Services. "We proudly support his incredible dedication to family law."

Microtech Computer Services has been a trusted provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions to law firms in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties since 1996. Their comprehensive services encompass Managed IT, Network Security, Cybersecurity, VoIP Services, Data Backup, and Data Recovery. For law firms seeking to streamline their technology and enhance security, Microtech offers a free consultation.

Renowned Lawyer Brian Karpf to Lead ABA Family Law Section

