VIG Solar Rebrands & Launches New Website

Educating homeowners and businesses about the benefits of going solar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIG Solar, a family owned solar electric and HVAC company, has rebranded and launched a new website that helps customers in Nevada learn about the benefits of going solar. The site features a proprietary Solar Calculator designed to allow customers to quickly determine how solar can help them save money on energy and how going solar will help with carbon offset. They can calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on their location, utility, average electricity bill, and a few other factors, ultimately revealing their estimated savings over time.

VIG Solar is committed to providing whole-home green solutions to homeowners and businesses to solve the current and upcoming energy problems in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. Their goal is to make it simple with a team of energy consultants, installers, and financing options. Their professional advisors will prepare the forms and paperwork needed for homeowners and businesses to take advantage of all available local, state, and federal incentives, rebates, and tax credits.

Offering high quality solar products, EV chargers, HVAC, and whole home automations, VIG Solar helps create perfect smart homes. Their construction team is made up of master technicians, electricians, and plumbers with 30 years of combined experience. Their solutions may eliminate energy costs and will reduce the carbon footprint — customers save money now and long into the future!

“We are excited to present our expertise in this new website while we help homeowners in the Las Vegas area with whole-home green solutions,” stated George Teichman, CEO of VIG Solar. “We want to share the benefits of solar, energy efficient HVAC and whole-home automations.”

VIG Solar is a SunPower Elite dealer which means they can offer some of the best-in-class products with 25-year warranties. Customers are assured to receive the most advanced, efficient, and best value solar system available. When a system is paired with battery storage, it provides additional savings and peace of mind should an outage occur. To learn more, go to vigsolar.com

About VIG Solar

As a family-owned company, VIG Solar is dedicated to providing the best energy solutions to the Las Vegas community and beyond. The company offers the best solar products, EV charging, HVAC, and whole home automations helping to create energy efficient, sustainable smart homes. Their overarching goal is to make adopting green energy solutions easy by offering in-house financing and making sure that each customer gets every local, state, and federal incentive, tax credit and rebate that they are allowed, because they prepare all of the forms and paperwork for customers. The team is made up of master technicians, electricians, and plumbers with 30 years of combined experience, as well as energy consultants and experts in permitting and paperwork. Their goal is to turn every project we take on into a lifelong client relationship. We have the experience and expertise to help make your dream of having a smart, grid-independent home become a reality.

