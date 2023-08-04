OSA Weekly Update - 8/4/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2023 TIF Training Videos

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Personal Portable Computing Devices

4. Upcoming Deadlines

5. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



The federal Farm Bill was a major focus of this years Farmfest. I attend Farmfest every year to listen to farmers to better serve them as a member of the Rural Finance Authority. This week I heard a lot about climate change, workforce shortages, and the Farm Bill.

Since the Farm Bill has a big impact on local economies in Minnesota, I invite you to watch the Congressional Listening Session from Farmfest.

2. Available: 2023 TIF Training Videos



The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) offered training via webinar for individuals involved in the administration of tax increment financing (TIF). If you missed them or would like to revisit portions, recordings of the "An Introduction to TIF" and "County TIF Administrators Training" webinars are now available on the Training Opportunities section of our website. Please watch for additional training opportunities in the coming months.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Personal Portable Computing Devices



Smart phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other portable computing devices provide convenience and flexibility. When used to store or transmit government data, however, they also create data practice issues. These issues are increased when government data is stored on or transmitted to or from devices owned personally by public officials or employees. The risk that “not public” data may be improperly disclosed is increased, and the devices also create record retention and record administration issues. As a result, we recommend that government data not be stored on or transmitted to or from any personally-owned portable computing devices. Additionally, individual entity policies may place conditions or restrictions on the use of personal devices for work purposes, or prohibit such use entirely.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

4. Upcoming Deadlines

TIF: Annual Disclosure

TIF Authorities are required to publish an annual statement containing specific information about each TIF district. The statement must be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the municipality no later than August 15, 2023. The information to be published can be found on the "ADS" Tab of the TIF Annual Reporting Form. Please do not forget to publish the disclosure in a timely manner.

Note: Please be sure to verify pre-populated information such as the current, original and captured net tax capacities before publishing your annual disclosure statement(s). If you notice a correction is needed for an already submitted report and would like to submit a revised report, please alert us and we can mark the file for resubmission.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Job Openings

Job Opening: Office and Administrative Specialist (OAS)

The Office of the State Auditor is hiring an Office and Administrative Specialist (OAS) to support our Pension Division. This position is a one-year, temporary role and is hybrid. The full posting is available on the OSA website. The deadline for applications is August 18, 2023.