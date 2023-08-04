Two Roads Development Donates Hundreds of Appliances and Furniture from Redeveloping Miami High Rise to Habitat ReStore

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat Restore on West Broward Boulevard hit the jackpot when they received a call from Evelyn Bertolucci, a resident at Biscayne 21, a condominium that Two Roads Development (TRD) acquired last year, stating that it would be receiving an unbelievable donation of hundreds of appliances, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, doors, hardware and even fixtures in good condition from a 200-unit,14-story 1965 structure that was purchased by the developer.

"When we got the call from Evelyn, we were overjoyed by how much TRD was willing to donate to Habitat — we are so grateful for their generous donation,” said Mark Camacho, Habitat Broward ReStore’s General Manager. “It is unheard of that a developer take the care, time, and commitment to make such a positive impactful difference on so many levels and show others an outline of deconstruction best practices that could literally be transformational to the community, and to the environment. Since early June, Habitat has been to the location multiple times, picked up hundreds of items. The proceeds from the sale of these items will help support Habitat for Humanity’s affordable homeownership ministry.”

Habitat Broward extends their sincere gratitude to the executives who cleared the red tape to make this donation a possibility. Special thanks to Larry Pecan, General Counsel, who approved the donations and always inquires on our progress, and Taylor B. Collins, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development LLC.

Habitat Broward ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the original retail price. Proceeds from the store are used to help Habitat Broward partner families build better lives for themselves by earning affordable homeownership.

About Two Roads Development

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.

The firm’s current residential portfolio of projects now underway includes The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami’s Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa. Additionally, the firm has recently completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami’s Edgewater district.

Habitat Broward ReStore

A nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the original retail price. Proceeds from the store are used to help Habitat Broward partner families build better lives for themselves.

The ReStore provides our community with an environmentally and socially responsible way to keep good, reusable materials out of our landfills. New inventory arrives daily from generous individuals and corporate donors including, but not limited to: hurricane shutters, appliances, windows, plumbing supplies, decorative items, lighting, hardware, tools, furniture, cabinets, doors, tile, electrical supplies and lumber.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

