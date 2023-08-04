Syndicate Group: Pioneering Hindustan Autonomous Solar Project and Envisioning a 2GW Clean Energy Landscape

Syndicate Group is actively engaging investors to make this ambitious venture a reality.

Everything Everywhere All At Once!” — Mr. Fahad Hafiz

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndicate Group, a prominent multinational holding conglomerate with a steadfast commitment to sustainability, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking solar project, "Hindustan Autonomous Fuel Initiative for Zero-Emission" (Hindustan Autonomous). As a frontrunner in sustainable ventures, Syndicate Group takes the first step towards creating a cleaner energy landscape in India and the Middle East.

Hindustan Autonomous marks just the beginning of Syndicate Group's grand vision for a greener future. Backed by a team of renewable energy veterans, the group envisions pursuing a total capacity of 2GW across India and the Middle East once the 20MW Hindustan Autonomous project is successfully completed.

"We believe that the journey to a sustainable future starts with taking that first step. Hindustan Autonomous is our humble beginning, aimed at tasting the waters and setting the foundation for a transformative clean energy landscape," said Fahad Hafiz, Founder and Director of Syndicate Group.

The proposed Hindustan Autonomous project signifies Syndicate Group's strong determination to contribute to India's renewable energy goals. With the acquisition of over 80 acres of prime land in Karnataka, Syndicate Group is poised to construct a state-of-the-art solar power plant that will harness the abundant solar energy available in the region.

"We are confident that Hindustan Autonomous will demonstrate the tremendous potential of solar energy and pave the way for future expansion. Our veteran team is driven by a shared vision of creating a sustainable future," added Mr. Hafiz.

As Hindustan Autonomous takes shape, Syndicate Group is actively engaging with potential investors, local investment firms, and banks to secure the necessary funding. The group's strategic partnerships and investments are a testament to its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy solutions.

In addition to Hindustan Autonomous, Syndicate Group is actively involved in several sustainable ventures spanning diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, electric vehicles, fashion, and the food and beverage sector. The group's commitment to responsible business practices is reflected in every endeavor.

Syndicate Group invites stakeholders and investors to be a part of its transformative journey towards a greener future. With Hindustan Autonomous as the stepping stone, the group envisions building a cleaner, brighter world powered by renewable energy.

To learn more about Syndicate Group's ambitious vision for a sustainable future, visit the website at www.syndgrp.com