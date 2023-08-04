DETOUR LARGE TRUCKS - RUTLAND TOWN/RUTLAND CITY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
All large trucks whose destination is north of Rutland City via US 7 are asked to detour via US 4 West and then 22A or RT 30 NB to access destinations north of Rutland City. US 7 NB through Rutland City is not suitable for any large vehicles at this time. This is due to flooding and road closures in the area.
Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.