Wyoming National Guard & South Big Horn County SAR Executes Daring Mountain Rescue

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Big Horn County Sheriff's Department received an Inreach SOS activation from a party of 7, including an 18-year-old male with an injured leg, stranded at an elevation of 12,200 feet on Cloud Peak. Due to the challenging altitude and hot temperatures, Guardian Air Medical was unable to reach the injured subject. In response, the Wyoming Army National Guard from Cheyenne was called upon to initiate an extraction mission using a hoist-capable Blackhawk UH-60.

