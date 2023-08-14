Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa Demonstrates Continued Commitment with Certified Autism Center™ Recertification

Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa continues its commitment to serving the autism and sensory-sensitive community with autism recertification

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa proudly announces its successful recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This achievement reaffirms the hotel's dedication to serving the autism and sensory-sensitive community, furthering the inclusive initiatives pioneered by Visit Mesa, which designated Mesa as the first-ever Autism Certified City.

As a host hotel for many visiting Mesa from Visit Mesa, Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa has been at the forefront of supporting inclusive tourism and accessibility. With this latest recertification, the hotel aims to extend the reach of the Autism Certified City movement and provide a welcoming environment for all.

One of the remarkable outcomes of the recertification is the successful collaboration with Mountain View High School through the "Classroom to Careers" program. Thanks to the hotel's accreditation as a Certified Autism Center™, Jay Floyd, the Area Director of Human Resources, secured this opportunity to work with the high school. Martin Appel, the contact person for the program, recognized the value of the hotel's certification in fostering a more inclusive and workplace, solidifying the partnership.

Jay Floyd expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This was such a wonderful opportunity to showcase the hotel and our ongoing dedication to inclusion and autism acceptance."

The Autism Certified City (ACC) designation, championed by Visit Mesa in 2019 and granted by IBCCES, signifies that Mesa is home to various autism certified organizations, including healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality and entertainment, recreation, and workplaces, that undergo specialized training to be more understanding and accommodating to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals and their families. Delta Hotel Mesa's continued commitment to this initiative plays a vital role in fostering a more accessible and compassionate environment for all visitors and residents.

For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, empowering professionals in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. The organization offers specialized programs designed for hospitality and recreational organizations, including hotels and attractions, providing staff with the knowledge and tools to better serve the underserved members of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering such programs, featuring training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, continuous learning opportunities, onsite reviews, and long-term support.

"IBCCES celebrates and applauds Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa for their ongoing efforts to support and enhance the guest experience for all individuals, and particularly for their continued commitment to advancing accessibility efforts in Mesa,” shared from Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “By maintaining their status as a Certified Autism Center™, Delta Hotel Mesa exemplifies the values of inclusion and understanding, setting a standard for the hospitality industry. We are proud to partner with such an outstanding establishment and the city of Mesa in the mission to create a more accessible world for everyone."

In addition to their certification programs, IBCCES created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource connecting families to certified options, making it easier for them to plan vacations and access other resources. Each location listed on the site, including Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, meets the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements, ensuring a safe and more enjoyable experience for autistic guests.



The Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa is located at 200 N Centennial Way, in Mesa, adjacent to the Mesa Convention Center and Amphitheatre, the Mesa Arts Center and just minutes away from Sloan Park in Downtown Mesa. To book a reservation visit https:// www.marriott.com/phxde or call (480) 898-8300.

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders — IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

