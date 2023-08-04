"Discover 'Just a Little Bit of Faith' - A Book That Explores the Power of Belief and Christian Purpose"

Explore faith's profound impact and Christian purpose in Angela Colbert's new book, "Just a Little Bit of Faith."

NORTHERN LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Colbert , a talented writer and playwright from northern Louisiana, presents her insightful book " Just a Little Bit of Faith ," a profound exploration of the essence of faith and its roots in the Christian belief system. Released through Xilibris and available on Amazon, this thought-provoking book sheds light on the true meaning of faith and its significance in navigating life's challenges.In "Just a Little Bit of Faith," Angela delves deep into the biblical teachings about faith, emphasizing how it serves as the substance of hope and evidence of the unseen. Through her compelling narrative, she offers readers a greater understanding of the origin and essence of faith, empowering them to face adversities with courage and conviction.One of the book's significant aspects is its critique of alternative ideologies, such as new age beliefs, that can lead individuals astray from the path of true faith. Angela raises awareness about the potential pitfalls of straying from the Christian faith and advocates for the strength that comes from unwavering belief in God's guidance.As a resident of the pacific northwest for many years, Angela's experiences in different regions of the country have enriched her perspective on faith and spirituality. Her roots in church playwriting have laid the foundation for her writing journey, culminating in the publication of "Just a Little Bit of Faith."With a passion for gardening, writing, and cooking, Angela brings a unique blend of creativity and practicality to her work. Her genuine desire to help others facing challenges with their faith or seeking spiritual guidance is evident in every page of her book."Just a Little Bit of Faith" invites readers to re-examine their beliefs, providing a new outlook on their purpose in life as Christians. Angela's profound message resonates with individuals seeking solace and direction in times of trouble, reminding them that faith is a test of endurance, hope, and love.For those eager to discover the true meaning of faith and its role in navigating life's trials, "Just a Little Bit of Faith" offers a compelling and uplifting read. The book is available for purchase on Xilibris.com and Amazon.About Angela Colbert: Angela Colbert is a native of Minden, Louisiana, and a gifted writer and playwright. With a passion for creative expression, she has been writing all her life and has now ventured into publishing. Her background in church playwriting and diverse experiences across different regions of the United States have shaped her unique perspectives on faith and spirituality.

