AV Planet Makes a Grand Entry into Ontario as the Official Distributor for Homaxi CCTV Cameras
AV Planet debuts in Ontario, partnering with global leader Homaxi for CCTV distribution. A game-changer in local surveillance tech!MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario welcomes its newest player in the surveillance technology sector, AV Planet, a company specializing in cutting-edge security solutions. AV Planet is thrilled to announce that it has been granted exclusive distributorship rights for Homaxi CCTV Cameras, a globally recognized leader in surveillance technology, in Ontario.
Homaxi, with its esteemed reputation for producing reliable, high-resolution CCTV cameras, has found the perfect partner in AV Planet (headquartered in Mississauga) to cater to the growing demands of the Ontario market. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine surveillance standards in the region.
"Ontario's security needs are evolving, and AV Planet is here to ensure that every individual and business has access to top-tier surveillance technology. Homaxi's cutting-edge camera systems complement our mission to enhance safety and security throughout the region," said Mr. Sukhdeep, CEO of AV Planet.
Fast Facts:
- Growing Market: Ontario's demand for high-quality surveillance equipment has surged by 12% in the past year alone.
- Homaxi’s Reputation: Globally, over 5 million establishments trust Homaxi CCTV cameras to safeguard their premises.
- Local Investment: AV Planet is committed to creating many jobs in Ontario in the next 24 months, amplifying the local economy.
- The partnership is a timely response to the increasing need for advanced surveillance solutions in the face of growing security challenges. Ontario businesses and residents can now access world-class technology backed by local support, expertise, and customer service offered by AV Planet.
"We are confident in AV Planet's ability to represent our brand in Ontario. Their dedication to customer service and in-depth market knowledge makes them the perfect choice for this venture," commented Global Sales Director of Homaxi.
About AV Planet:
Established in 2023, AV Planet is committed to enhancing security solutions in Canada. With a team of experts dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, AV Planet aims to be Ontario’s first choice for surveillance technology.
Karthik
Sales Head, AV Planet
Email: info@avplanet.ca
Phone Number - +1 905-553-7351
Website: https://avplanet.ca
About Homaxi:
Homaxi is a global leader in CCTV camera manufacturing, known for its innovative designs and unbeatable image quality. Trusted by millions worldwide, Homaxi continues to pave the way in surveillance technology.
For further information, please contact:
Homaxi
Website: https://homaxi.ca
Email: info@homaxi.ca
Sukhdeep Panjeta
AV Planet
