Dr. Celestine McNeal Transforms Dissertation into Best-Selling Book, "In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling"
Shoot for the sky, always aim for heaven!”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Celestine McNeal, a distinguished National Best-selling Author, Organizational Leader, and Retired US Army officer, has launched her latest book, "In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling," guiding readers on a transformative exploration of self-discovery. Drawing from her academic prowess and extensive research, Dr. McNeal seamlessly translates her doctoral thesis into an accessible and enlightening resource for spiritual seekers from all walks of life.
— Dr. Celestine McNeal
"In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling" transcends the boundaries of a typical book. It stands as a testament to Dr. McNeal's dedication to sharing her wisdom and expertise with the world. What makes this journey truly extraordinary is Dr. McNeal's unyielding determination to pursue her academic dreams even at an advanced stage in life, turning them into reality. She fearlessly took on the challenge of returning to school, transforming her passion for spiritual exploration into a compelling dissertation, which later evolved into the powerful and life-changing book we see today.
Speaking about her motivation behind writing the book, Dr. Celestine McNeal expressed, "I was driven by a genuine desire to guide others in understanding their spiritual calling. It became clear to me that there was a need for a resource that combines academic knowledge with relatable stories, reaching out to a diverse audience in search of spiritual discernment and growth."
"In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling" offers readers an opportunity to delve into serious research interwoven with real-life anecdotes, making it accessible for anyone seeking to explore their spiritual path. The book takes readers on a profound journey of self-discovery, empowering individuals from all backgrounds to find their true calling and lead more purposeful lives.
"My favorite quote is 'shoot for the sky, always aim for heaven.' The moment I turned my dissertation into a best-selling book, I did just that." - Dr. Celestine McNeal
Dr. McNeal's insights help readers navigate the complexities of spiritual discernment, making the journey enlightening and engaging. The book's distinctive feature lies in its fusion of academic excellence with practical application, enabling readers to integrate the knowledge into their daily lives effectively. "In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling" delves into a wide array of topics, including intuition, faith exploration, and embracing transformative experiences. It stands as a trusted resource for spiritual seekers, seminarians, and anyone yearning to lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives.
If you're in the area, join Dr. Celestine McNeal at the Emmanuel Family Life Center Summer Fair being held Aug 05, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at 303 Fairview Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040. For more information and press inquiries, please contact Dr. Celestine McNeal at authorcelestinemcneal@gmail.com or visit drcelestinemcneal.com to connect with the Author.
About the Author:
Dr. Celestine McNeal is a distinguished and highly accomplished woman, with an impressive 25-year career as a dedicated US Army Non-Commissioned Officer, from September 1978 until her honorable retirement in March 2004. Today, she stands as an influential figure in the literary world, renowned as a bestselling author. Dr. McNeal has penned numerous impactful books that have resonated with readers worldwide. Recognized for their inspiring messages, her literary works have become indispensable guides for those seeking personal and professional success. She has achieved remarkable feats as an author, securing national bestseller status on her newest release. In a recent shift, she has ventured into the realm of Children's books, further expanding her creative endeavors. As her author journey continues to unfold, we invite you to stay connected with Dr. Celestine McNeal, witnessing firsthand her ongoing contributions to literature and her commitment to empowering readers of all ages.
