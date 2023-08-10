20 MILLION AMERICANS IMPACTED BY DYSPRAXIA/DCD
New Dyspraxia DCD America Website Launch
Unfortunately, DCD isn’t well understood in any country. But, in a place like the US… the lack of acknowledgment feels astonishing.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyspraxia DCD America launched their new website and Resource Center, DyspraxiaDCDAmerica.org, dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the estimated 20 million Americans who struggle with Dyspraxia/DCD in their daily lives. While Dyspraxia (also known as Developmental Coordination Disorder or DCD,) is recognized globally, this lifelong neurological disorder that affects 5 to 6 % of the population (Blank et al, 2019) is relatively unknown in the United States. Despite being as common as ADHD and more common than Autism, Dyspraxia/DCD is unfamiliar to many parents, teachers and healthcare professionals in this country. Consequently, those impacted often find it difficult to get a proper diagnosis, as well as the necessary supports for improving their quality of life.
— Hollander J, Marie Claire Magazine, 2022
Dyspraxia/DCD affects movement, coordination and motor planning, and often coexists with conditions such as ADHD, Dyslexia and Sensory Processing Disorder. Symptoms vary widely, but may also include issues with speech related to Apraxia, anxiety, executive function and processing speed.
Difficulty making friends, depression and anxiety may result from the frustration, embarrassment and stigma of struggling to keep up with peers. The effects of Dyspraxia/DCD, as well as the secondary impact on mental health, often continue into adulthood, present challenges in the workplace and decrease overall quality of life.
There is no way to “cure” Dyspraxia/DCD, but with early diagnosis and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the emotional, mental and physical toll of the disorder. Dyspraxia DCD America raises awareness, provides support and advocates for those impacted by Dyspraxia/DCD in the United States.
Danielle Rosenberg, Founder of Dyspraxia DCD America, explained that “After years of struggling to find the appropriate support for our son, my husband and I formed a nonprofit 501(c) organization in 2019 to spread awareness and educate the community so that individuals with Dyspraxia/DCD will be appropriately supported here in the United States. We envision that Dyspraxia/DCD will become a recognized disability in our country, as it is in the UK where the Dyspraxia Foundation UK has done fantastic work.”
Dyspraxia DCD America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for this lifelong hidden disability. Despite being more common than ADHD and Autism, the terms “Dyspraxia” and “DCD” are not well known. Our goal is to shine a spotlight on this neurological condition and provide support for those impacted.
Danielle Rosenberg, Founder
Dyspraxia DCD America
+1 800-890-9088
danielle@DyspraxiaDCDAmerica.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram